 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

Young girl burnt alive ‘for honour’ in Punjab's Jhang

By
OCOur Correspondent

Saturday May 27, 2023

Representational image. — Pixabay
Representational image. — Pixabay

  • All family members suspected of involvement in crime arrested.
  • Suspects include father, two brothers and three sisters of victim.
  • Victim says she had left her house for free-will marriage.

JHANG: A young girl was burnt to death in the name of "honour" by her family in Jhang's Basti Dabwala, Garh Maharaja area in Punjab, The News reported.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Mehboob acted promptly after receiving information about the crime and arrested all six members of the victim's family.

The police said that the arrested persons included the victim's father, Rajab Ali, two brothers, Jaber and Aamir, and sisters Kausar, Sameera and Aasia.

The girl was taken to a medical facility for treatment but succumbed to her injuries. While recording her statement, the victim said she had left her house since she wanted to marry the person of her choice. Reacting to this, her vengeful father, brothers and sisters threw petrol and burned her, she said before breathing her last.

The DPO ordered the investigation team to arrest all others involved in the heinous crime after examining the incident from all aspects. 

More From Pakistan:

Ali Zaidi quits politics, resigns from PTI positions video

Ali Zaidi quits politics, resigns from PTI positions
Who is Jamaat-e-Islami's Chandni Shah?

Who is Jamaat-e-Islami's Chandni Shah?
'The game is over,' Maryam tells Imran

'The game is over,' Maryam tells Imran
Let me make it clear, I'm not doing this media talk to leave PTI: Imran Khan

Let me make it clear, I'm not doing this media talk to leave PTI: Imran Khan
Supreme Court stays proceedings of commission formed to probe audio leaks

Supreme Court stays proceedings of commission formed to probe audio leaks
Abrar Ul Haq, Saifullah Nyazee quit PTI as exodus picks up pace

Abrar Ul Haq, Saifullah Nyazee quit PTI as exodus picks up pace
Imran Khan can be tried in military courts: interior minister

Imran Khan can be tried in military courts: interior minister
US to expand clean energy cooperation with Pakistan: Blome

US to expand clean energy cooperation with Pakistan: Blome
Medical report declares Imran Khan alcoholic, drug abuser, rules out leg fracture: Patel

Medical report declares Imran Khan alcoholic, drug abuser, rules out leg fracture: Patel
As PTI exodus continues, Murad Raas becomes latest to jump ship

As PTI exodus continues, Murad Raas becomes latest to jump ship
Shehzad Roy calls on PM Shehbaz at Sindh Governor House

Shehzad Roy calls on PM Shehbaz at Sindh Governor House
Babar Awan 'departs for London' amid PTI exodus

Babar Awan 'departs for London' amid PTI exodus