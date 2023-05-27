Young girl burnt alive ‘for honour’ in Punjab's Jhang

Representational image. — Pixabay

All family members suspected of involvement in crime arrested.

Suspects include father, two brothers and three sisters of victim.

Victim says she had left her house for free-will marriage.

JHANG: A young girl was burnt to death in the name of "honour" by her family in Jhang's Basti Dabwala, Garh Maharaja area in Punjab, The News reported.



District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Mehboob acted promptly after receiving information about the crime and arrested all six members of the victim's family.

The police said that the arrested persons included the victim's father, Rajab Ali, two brothers, Jaber and Aamir, and sisters Kausar, Sameera and Aasia.

The girl was taken to a medical facility for treatment but succumbed to her injuries. While recording her statement, the victim said she had left her house since she wanted to marry the person of her choice. Reacting to this, her vengeful father, brothers and sisters threw petrol and burned her, she said before breathing her last.

The DPO ordered the investigation team to arrest all others involved in the heinous crime after examining the incident from all aspects.