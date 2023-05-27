 
Shadab Khan injured in nasty collision on Vitality Blast debut

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan, who is representing Sussex County Cricket Club, sustained an injury during his debut at the T20 Vitality Blast.

The leg-spinner reportedly had a nasty collision with his fellow teammate, Nathan McAndrew, while trying to take a catch during the match against Somerset. The collision occurred on the fourth ball of the seventh over when Somerset's Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-edged a delivery over extra cover.

The game was halted for good 10 minutes as both the fielders went down on the ground, requiring immediate medical attention.

Shadab was given a concussion protocol before being sent off field. The cricketer's condition was then continuously monitored. Meanwhile, McAndrew completed his four overs after medical treatment including concussion protocol.

Sussex's head coach Paul Farbrace gave an update on Shadab's well-being, saying that he had a "bit of a sore neck" but was alright.

He said that the doctors had felt it was best to take Shadab out of the game.

"They are both alright that's the most important thing," Farbrace added while referring to the two affected cricketers.

He said that a worse situation could have occurred but the players were doing fine now.

Due to the injury, Shadab did not come out to bowl, which gave the Somerset a chance to effortlessly chase the 184-run target. He earlier faced eight deliveries and scored 9 runs powered by a six in the first innings.

Shadab is one of the nine Pakistani players featuring in this year's edition of the Vitality Blast that kicked off last week. This is the 21st edition of the tournament which was the first precision T20 league when it started in June 2003 as the Twenty20 Cup.

