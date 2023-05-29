 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

AC Milan win Champions League qualification with 1-0 Victory over Juventus

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Twitter/FootballReportg
Twitter/FootballReportg

AC Milan secured their place in the UEFA Champions League next season with a 1-0 victory over Juventus in Turin.  

Olivier Giroud's superb header from Davide Calabria's cross in the 40th minute was the only goal of the match. The win guaranteed Milan at least fourth place in Serie A and completed Italy's contingent in the Champions League, alongside Inter Milan, Lazio, and Napoli.

The match itself was uneventful, with little of note happening apart from Giroud's decisive goal. Milan's solid defense kept Juventus at bay, forcing them into speculative shots from distance. Although Juventus can still qualify for the Europa League, their seventh-place finish and a 10-point deduction for illicit transfer activity have left them in a precarious position.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Lecce secured their survival in dramatic fashion with a late penalty against Monza. Lorenzo Colombo converted the spot-kick in the 11th minute of stoppage time, securing a 1-0 victory and ensuring Lecce's Serie A status. Verona's battle for survival will go down to the final day, as they drew 1-1 with Empoli in a gut-wrenching encounter.

In another match, Napoli squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Bologna. Victor Osimhen's brace wasn't enough for the newly-crowned champions as Bologna fought back to salvage a point. Lazio reclaimed second place with a 3-2 victory over relegated Cremonese, thanks to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's late winner.

For AC Milan, the victory over Juventus was crucial to securing Champions League football for the third consecutive season. It was a significant achievement for the club, both financially and in terms of rebuilding their reputation in Europe after a prolonged absence from the competition. 

Despite a disappointing domestic campaign compared to the previous season, Milan can now look forward to competing among Europe's elite clubs once again.

More From Sports:

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico critical in ICU after colliding with runaway horse

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico critical in ICU after colliding with runaway horse
WATCH: Shahnawaz Dahani sings along with Zimbabwean kids

WATCH: Shahnawaz Dahani sings along with Zimbabwean kids
In a first, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan join Harvard Business School

In a first, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan join Harvard Business School
ODI World Cup schedule during Test championship final: BCCI

ODI World Cup schedule during Test championship final: BCCI
PSG make history with 11th French league title, Messi's goal seals victory

PSG make history with 11th French league title, Messi's goal seals victory
Inter Milan clinch Champions League spot with win over Atalanta

Inter Milan clinch Champions League spot with win over Atalanta
Messi beats Ronaldo's record, secures Ligue 1 title for PSG

Messi beats Ronaldo's record, secures Ligue 1 title for PSG
Bayern Munich clinches 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in nail-biting finale

Bayern Munich clinches 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in nail-biting finale
Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem takes home gold at National Games

Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem takes home gold at National Games
Shadab Khan to take a few days rest post injury

Shadab Khan to take a few days rest post injury
Pakistan's snooker champion Mohammad Bilal dies of cardiac arrest

Pakistan's snooker champion Mohammad Bilal dies of cardiac arrest
Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to lock horns today