AC Milan win Champions League qualification with 1-0 Victory over Juventus

Twitter/FootballReportg

AC Milan secured their place in the UEFA Champions League next season with a 1-0 victory over Juventus in Turin.

Olivier Giroud's superb header from Davide Calabria's cross in the 40th minute was the only goal of the match. The win guaranteed Milan at least fourth place in Serie A and completed Italy's contingent in the Champions League, alongside Inter Milan, Lazio, and Napoli.

The match itself was uneventful, with little of note happening apart from Giroud's decisive goal. Milan's solid defense kept Juventus at bay, forcing them into speculative shots from distance. Although Juventus can still qualify for the Europa League, their seventh-place finish and a 10-point deduction for illicit transfer activity have left them in a precarious position.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Lecce secured their survival in dramatic fashion with a late penalty against Monza. Lorenzo Colombo converted the spot-kick in the 11th minute of stoppage time, securing a 1-0 victory and ensuring Lecce's Serie A status. Verona's battle for survival will go down to the final day, as they drew 1-1 with Empoli in a gut-wrenching encounter.

In another match, Napoli squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Bologna. Victor Osimhen's brace wasn't enough for the newly-crowned champions as Bologna fought back to salvage a point. Lazio reclaimed second place with a 3-2 victory over relegated Cremonese, thanks to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's late winner.

For AC Milan, the victory over Juventus was crucial to securing Champions League football for the third consecutive season. It was a significant achievement for the club, both financially and in terms of rebuilding their reputation in Europe after a prolonged absence from the competition.

Despite a disappointing domestic campaign compared to the previous season, Milan can now look forward to competing among Europe's elite clubs once again.