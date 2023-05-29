World leaders congratulate Erdogan on reelection

This handout photograph taken and released by the Turkish Presidency Press Office on May 28, 2023 shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing supporters gathered outside his residence following his victory in Turkish presidential election at Kisikli district in Istanbul. AFP

In a show of diplomatic courtesy, US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election after a historic runoff vote.

Biden expressed his anticipation for continued collaboration as NATO allies, focusing on bilateral issues and shared global challenges.

Blinken also extended his congratulations, emphasizing Turkey's value as a NATO ally and partner. Notably, both leaders refrained from mentioning recent tensions in the bilateral relationship.

Erdogan, 69, secured a narrow victory over opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in what was perceived as Turkey's most significant election in its 100-year history.

The relationship between Turkey and the United States has faced strains in recent years due to various factors, including dissent crackdowns, military operations in Syria, Erdogan's ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin amidst the Ukraine conflict, and Turkey's objections to Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Apart from the messages from US president and the State secretary, the Turkish president has received a wave of congratulatory messages from other world leaders following his reelection in a historic runoff vote. The messages highlight the significance of Erdogan's victory and underscore the diverse range of relationships and alliances Turkey holds on the international stage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the Turkish people's appreciation for Erdogan's "selfless work" and independent foreign policy, hailed the election victory as evidence of their support for strengthening state sovereignty. Putin also expressed his gratitude for Erdogan's personal contributions to the enhancement of Russian-Turkish relations and cooperation across various sectors.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani extended his wishes for Erdogan's success in his new term, emphasizing the importance of progress, prosperity, and strong bilateral relations between the two countries. This sentiment was echoed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who emphasized the need for a strengthened strategic partnership and cooperation for the security and stability of Europe.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the intertwined nature of the people and economies of both countries, expressing a desire to advance their common agenda with renewed vigor.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, French President Emmanuel Macron, EU Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen all conveyed their congratulations to Erdogan, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and deepening relations.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom emphasized the continuation of strong collaboration, particularly in addressing security threats as NATO allies.

Other leaders, such as Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Israel's President Isaac Herzog, and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, expressed their hopes for normalization and strengthening of relations.

Notably, leaders from Palestine, Azerbaijan, Iran, Sudan, Serbia, Pakistan, Venezuela, and other nations also joined in extending their congratulations to Erdogan, showcasing the global recognition of his reelection.

These messages of support demonstrate the diplomatic networks that Turkey has cultivated and its role in regional and international affairs.

