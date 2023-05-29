PM Shehbaz congratulates Erdogan on his re-election as president

PM Shehbaz Sharif (Left) and president of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated the president of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as the country's president.

“Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President, Republic of Turkiye," he said in a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Sunday.

"He is one of the few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims and a fervent voice for their inalienable rights.”

“His presidential victory and that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust & confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership," he said.

"The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory. I keenly look forward to working with him to further deepen our strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples,” he added.

Erdogan claims victory

Erdogan claimed victory in Turkey's presidential election on Sunday, a win that would steer his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

Addressing supporters, Erdogan said voters had given him the responsibility to rule for the next five years.

"The only winner is Turkey," he said, addressing cheering supporters from atop a bus in Istanbul.

Final official results have yet to be released.

There was no immediate response to Erdogan's victory speech from his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

The election had been seen as one of the most consequential yet for Turkey, with the opposition believing it had a strong chance of unseating Erdogan after his popularity was hit by a cost-of-living crisis.