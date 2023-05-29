 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz congratulates Erdogan on his re-election as president

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

PM Shehbaz Sharif (Left) and president of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. APP/File
PM Shehbaz Sharif (Left) and president of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated the president of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as the country's president.

“Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President, Republic of Turkiye," he said in a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Sunday.

"He is one of the few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims and a fervent voice for their inalienable rights.”

“His presidential victory and that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust & confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership," he said.

"The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory. I keenly look forward to working with him to further deepen our strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples,” he added.

Erdogan claims victory

Erdogan claimed victory in Turkey's presidential election on Sunday, a win that would steer his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

Addressing supporters, Erdogan said voters had given him the responsibility to rule for the next five years.

"The only winner is Turkey," he said, addressing cheering supporters from atop a bus in Istanbul.

Final official results have yet to be released.

There was no immediate response to Erdogan's victory speech from his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

The election had been seen as one of the most consequential yet for Turkey, with the opposition believing it had a strong chance of unseating Erdogan after his popularity was hit by a cost-of-living crisis.

More From Pakistan:

‘Horror stories’: Punjab issues details of women arrested during May 9 violence

‘Horror stories’: Punjab issues details of women arrested during May 9 violence
Four children drown in Khairpur pond while trying to save friend

Four children drown in Khairpur pond while trying to save friend
Pakistanis will always hate May 9 mayhem, love May 28 nuclear tests: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistanis will always hate May 9 mayhem, love May 28 nuclear tests: Nawaz Sharif
Imran Khan’s former overseas aide quits PTI after 5/9 attacks on army installations

Imran Khan’s former overseas aide quits PTI after 5/9 attacks on army installations
WATCH: PAF salutes nation’s resolve on Youm-e-Takbeer

WATCH: PAF salutes nation’s resolve on Youm-e-Takbeer
JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman jets off to Thailand on 'private trip'

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman jets off to Thailand on 'private trip'
Teenage rape victim dies after giving birth to stillborn baby in Peshawar

Teenage rape victim dies after giving birth to stillborn baby in Peshawar
Three more PTI leaders desert Imran Khan over May 9 riots

Three more PTI leaders desert Imran Khan over May 9 riots
Khawaja Asif sees Imran Khan’s ‘mistakes’ behind PTI exodus

Khawaja Asif sees Imran Khan’s ‘mistakes’ behind PTI exodus
6-magnitude earthquake rocks parts of country

6-magnitude earthquake rocks parts of country
'Govt trying to preempt horror stories about to break': Imran Khan hits back at Rana Sanaullah

'Govt trying to preempt horror stories about to break': Imran Khan hits back at Rana Sanaullah

Karachi weather update: Will mercury go through the roof again?

Karachi weather update: Will mercury go through the roof again?