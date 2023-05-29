Diamond Jubilee celebrations kick off at Karachi's St Patrick's cathedral

An aerial view of the St. Patricks's Cathedral seen illuminated with lights and people gathered for the celebrations of the diamond jubilee of the Archdiocese of Karachi — Provided by the author

The celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Karachi commenced at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the metropolis on Sunday (May 28), with people from all parts of the city in attendance.

Over 8000 Catholics from Karachi attended the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

An aerial view of the St. Patrick's Cathedral shows people gathered in its compound for the ceremony. — Provided by the author

Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Bishop Indrias Rehmat of Faisalabad diocese and Bishop Yousaf Sohan from the Multan diocese along with Archbishop Benny Travas of Karachi were also present on the occasion.

Archbishop Travas' address to the participants was based on the theme 'Reflect, Rejoice and Renew' which is adopted from the idea taken from Bible's verse: “I will give you heart and put a new spirit within you”.

Archbishop Benny Travas addressing the ceremony. — Provided by the author

The archbishop stressed the need of reflecting on the past to rejoice in the glories and "renew ourselves with a new heart and a new spirit for the future".

After the Mass, Archbishop Travas declared the Jubilee year open, with a lot of fanfare and fireworks, which was followed by the message of Pope Francis for the occasion.

He then thanked the law enforcement agencies including police and Rangers for providing safety during the Mass, and the government and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for their constant support and love for the diocese.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral's choir sing hymns during the event. — provided by the author

Archbishop Travas also expressed gratitude toward the media and K-Electric for coverage and uninterrupted supply of power during the event, as well as the organising committee, the choir, the altar servers, the lectors, ushers, and all who contributed to the success of the programme.