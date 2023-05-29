Inside the friendly exchange between Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, but the couple returned for few rare appearances at royal events.

While Harry returned for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, Meghan’s first big public reunion with the royals came at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

During the event, Meghan was seen having a friendly exchange with Harry’s cousin, Zara Tindall, at the Cathedral’s steps as the ceremony ended and they waited for their cars.

Lip reader Juliet Sullivan decoded the exchange which included a sweet compliment from Meghan to Zara, Mail Online.

According to Sullivan, Harry and Zara briefly discussed the whereabouts of their respective vehicles and then the Duke admired Zara’s vibrant outfit. “Love your outfit. I didn’t know what colours you would wear — blue, pink, orange.”

To which Meghan added, “You look great.”

Body language expert, Judi James, analysed for The Mirror, that Zara was appearing to be “reigning herself in” during her interactions with Harry and Meghan.

James explained that Zara “looks polite and she looks friendly” but the way she has “clasped her hands in front of her torso, clutching her bag”, suggests a “lack of desire to touch or engage any more intimately”, despite the “wide grin that Harry is trying to perform.”

Since these were tough times for the Sussexes as their relationship with the royal family was deteriorating, James lauded Meghan for her flawless appearance amidst the challenging circumstances.

“Her posture was upright, and her smile projected a sense of calm during this low-key appearance,” James told The Mirror.