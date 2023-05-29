 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday May 29, 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Has French footballer Kylian Mbappe visited Pakistan?

By
SDSports Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

The picture shows a picture of an unknown man. — Instagram/@idcaleem
The picture shows a picture of an unknown man. — Instagram/@idcaleem

A video went viral on social media showing a Pakistani man who resembled French footballer Kylian Mbappe. 

Netizens were fast to comment on the video as their resemblance stunned them as the facial features and haircut looked exactly like the football star. 

French football star Kylian Mbappe (left) and an unknown Pakistani man. — AFP/Instagram/@idcaleem
French football star Kylian Mbappe (left) and an unknown Pakistani man. — AFP/Instagram/@idcaleem

In the video, the man could be seen at an unknown place in a public gathering. The man was seen wearing a traditional dress for Pakistani men — a kameez shalwar

Social media users started dubbing the man as "Rana Mbappe Rajput" and "Chaudhary Mbappe Jutt" and many other names. 

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption "Mbappe in Pakistan". 

The clip was shared a couple of weeks back and since then it has garnered over one million likes and 10 million views. 

Take a look at the comments: 

"Mbape leaves PSG now he joins jiye Sindh," wrote one of the users. 

Another commented, "Mbappe signed for Lahore FC." 

"Chaudhary Mbappe Razzaq from Pattoki Saint Germain," another chimed in. 

Recently, social media users found actor Hania Aamir's doppelganger in Sweden. 

The revelation was made by a Twitterati who goes by @thincrustgirl. Hania's fans were quick to respond to the viral photo, expressing their disbelief at the uncanny resemblance.

More From Sports:

Mohammad Amir clarifies statement about Babar Azam's batting in T20

Mohammad Amir clarifies statement about Babar Azam's batting in T20

Babar Azam to perform Hajj this year

Babar Azam to perform Hajj this year
Asia Cup 2023: Stubborn BCCI ‘unlikely to support’ PCB’s hybrid model

Asia Cup 2023: Stubborn BCCI ‘unlikely to support’ PCB’s hybrid model
Pakistan Shaheens 'penalised for ball tampering'

Pakistan Shaheens 'penalised for ball tampering'
Pakistan to take up ‘nonsensical’ financial model with ICC bosses

Pakistan to take up ‘nonsensical’ financial model with ICC bosses
Mbappe defeats Messi, claims fourth straight best French player title

Mbappe defeats Messi, claims fourth straight best French player title
AC Milan win Champions League qualification with 1-0 Victory over Juventus

AC Milan win Champions League qualification with 1-0 Victory over Juventus
PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico critical in ICU after colliding with runaway horse

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico critical in ICU after colliding with runaway horse
WATCH: Shahnawaz Dahani sings along with Zimbabwean kids

WATCH: Shahnawaz Dahani sings along with Zimbabwean kids
In a first, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan join Harvard Business School

In a first, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan join Harvard Business School
ODI World Cup schedule during Test championship final: BCCI

ODI World Cup schedule during Test championship final: BCCI
PSG make history with 11th French league title, Messi's goal seals victory

PSG make history with 11th French league title, Messi's goal seals victory