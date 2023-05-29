Has French footballer Kylian Mbappe visited Pakistan?

The picture shows a picture of an unknown man. — Instagram/@idcaleem

A video went viral on social media showing a Pakistani man who resembled French footballer Kylian Mbappe.

Netizens were fast to comment on the video as their resemblance stunned them as the facial features and haircut looked exactly like the football star.

French football star Kylian Mbappe (left) and an unknown Pakistani man. — AFP/Instagram/@idcaleem

In the video, the man could be seen at an unknown place in a public gathering. The man was seen wearing a traditional dress for Pakistani men — a kameez shalwar.

Social media users started dubbing the man as "Rana Mbappe Rajput" and "Chaudhary Mbappe Jutt" and many other names.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption "Mbappe in Pakistan".

The clip was shared a couple of weeks back and since then it has garnered over one million likes and 10 million views.

"Mbape leaves PSG now he joins jiye Sindh," wrote one of the users.

Another commented, "Mbappe signed for Lahore FC."



"Chaudhary Mbappe Razzaq from Pattoki Saint Germain," another chimed in.

Recently, social media users found actor Hania Aamir's doppelganger in Sweden.

The revelation was made by a Twitterati who goes by @thincrustgirl. Hania's fans were quick to respond to the viral photo, expressing their disbelief at the uncanny resemblance.