 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fatal boat accident claims four lives on Lake Maggiore in Italy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Italys fire service shared a photo of a helicopter taking part in the rescue.—VIGILI DEL FUOCO/TWITTER
Italy's fire service shared a photo of a helicopter taking part in the rescue.—VIGILI DEL FUOCO/TWITTER

A tragedy unfolded on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy when a tourist boat, with over 20 passengers on board, including tourists, sank amid strong winds. 

The distressing incident took place on Sunday evening, between the towns of Sesto Calende and Arona, claiming the lives of four individuals. Reports from Italian media suggest that the boat overturned due to the challenging weather conditions prevailing at the time. While the victims' nationalities remain unconfirmed, it is believed that they include Italian, Israeli, and Russian citizens.

Lombardy region's President Attilio Fontana described the incident as "very serious," attributing it to the adverse weather conditions. The boat, measuring 16 meters (52 feet) in length, had been chartered by tourists who sought to explore the scenic lake. President Fontana expressed his condolences for the lives lost through a post on his Facebook page.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the boat was carrying around 25 people who were celebrating a birthday when the weather suddenly turned unfavourable, culminating in what was described as a "small hurricane." In the face of these harsh conditions, the boat capsized and quickly sank beneath the surface of the lake. 

Miraculously, five individuals were rescued from the treacherous waters and promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the distress call, deploying rescue divers, helicopters, and ambulances to the scene. Videos captured by firefighters showcased scattered chairs and debris floating in the choppy waters, remnants of the ill-fated boat.

Lake Maggiore, a picturesque lake shared by Italy and Switzerland, attracts a significant number of tourists due to its natural beauty. However, the region had recently experienced unfavourable weather conditions, leading the Italian meteorological service to issue thunderstorm warnings. 

Unfortunately, the severity of the storm proved fatal for the passengers aboard the ill-fated tourist boat, leaving behind a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the need for vigilance in the face of adverse weather conditions.

More From World:

Extreme heat hits Shanghai: Highest May temperature in 100+ years recorded

Extreme heat hits Shanghai: Highest May temperature in 100+ years recorded
Russia's fresh airstrikes pound Ukrainian bases in escalating conflict

Russia's fresh airstrikes pound Ukrainian bases in escalating conflict
WATCH: Multiple injured in Iowa building collapse

WATCH: Multiple injured in Iowa building collapse
Bola Tinubu becomes 16th president of Nigeria, as economic issues loom

Bola Tinubu becomes 16th president of Nigeria, as economic issues loom
What is Memorial Day and why is it celebrated in US?

What is Memorial Day and why is it celebrated in US?
Four male great white sharks spotted off coast of New York, New Jersey

Four male great white sharks spotted off coast of New York, New Jersey
China's Shanghai records hottest day in 100 years

China's Shanghai records hottest day in 100 years
Memorial Day weekend shootings in Chicago leave 9 dead, 32 injured

Memorial Day weekend shootings in Chicago leave 9 dead, 32 injured
Lukashenko fell 'seriously ill' after meeting Putin in Moscow

Lukashenko fell 'seriously ill' after meeting Putin in Moscow
Is Ivanka distancing herself from Donald Trump?

Is Ivanka distancing herself from Donald Trump?
Turkey's Erdogan prevails in election test of his 20-year rule

Turkey's Erdogan prevails in election test of his 20-year rule
World leaders congratulate Erdogan on reelection

World leaders congratulate Erdogan on reelection