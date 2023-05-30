Ravindra Jadeja's heroics lead Chennai Super Kings to historic 5th IPL title

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja after winning the final of IPL 2023.—BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title as they triumphed over the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets (DLS method) in the IPL 2023 final.

In a high-stakes match, CSK successfully chased down a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Devon Conway contributed a vital knock of 47 runs, while Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 32 runs to guide CSK to victory.

Although MS Dhoni faced disappointment with a golden duck, Ravindra Jadeja's composed innings of 15 runs off 6 balls ensured a victorious finish for CSK. GT's Mohit Sharma showcased an impressive performance, claiming three wickets.

Earlier in the match, GT set a competitive total of 214/4, thanks to an outstanding innings by Sai Sudharsan, who top-scored with 96 runs, and Wriddhiman Saha's half-century. CSK's Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets to curtail GT's innings.

With this triumph, MS Dhoni achieved the milestone of captaining his team to a fifth IPL title, matching the record set by Rohit Sharma. The final match showcased remarkable performances, making it a memorable conclusion to the IPL 2023 season.

In the post-match interview, the Indian legend revealed his possible plans to make a comeback for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season after successfully leading the Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth title.

The final showdown against the Gujarat Titans, considered by many to be Dhoni's farewell match, witnessed an extraordinary display of cricketing prowess as both teams fought tenaciously for victory.

In an emotional post-match interview, the 41-year-old Dhoni reflected on the immense love he had received throughout his career and acknowledged the profound impact it had on him. Although retirement seemed like the logical decision, Dhoni expressed his desire to give himself and his fans a "gift" by returning to the IPL arena, recognizing the challenges it would entail. The first match of the season for Chennai Super Kings saw an overwhelming display of support, with the crowd chanting Dhoni's name, leaving the seasoned cricketer visibly moved.