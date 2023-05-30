 
pakistan
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Naveen Ali

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in three cases

PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives to appear before a court in Islamabad. —AFP/File
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday submitted surety bonds in three cases registered against him at an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

The cases against Khan were registered in different police stations in Lahore following the instances of arson that occurred on May 9 after the PTI chief was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the £190 million case.

The bonds, which were submitted by Advocate Habib on behalf of Khan, were approved by ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar.

Khan then left the ATC to submit bail bonds in the Zille Shah case at the Lahore High Court.

On May 19, the anti-terrorism court approved Khan’s pre-arrest bail in the three cases — one of which pertains to the attack on Corps Commander House in Lahore — till June 2.

During the bail hearing, the court had directed the PTI chief to submit Rs100,000 for each of the cases and to become a part of the investigation.

Prior to Khan's arrival at the ATC, a petition was filed before ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan requesting permission for Khan's vehicle to enter the court premises.

The petition cited the "danger" to the PTI chief’s life as the reason for the request.

Subsequently, permission was granted and a car with jammers along with other security vehicles left Zaman Park for the court.

More to follow... 

