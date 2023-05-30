'ICC's new finance model threatens to pressurise cash-starved countries'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010. — Reuters

The new proposed international revenue distribution model of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has raised concerns about the growth of the game and the additional pressure it would put on cash-starved countries.

The ICC proposed a new revenue-sharing model for the 2024-27 cycle to be voted on at its July board meeting in Durban.

If the proposed model is approved, India’s new revenue share would stand at 38.5%, while England and Australia would bag 6.89% and 6.25% respectively, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to earn 5.75% of the ICC's projected earnings, which will come primarily through ICC’s $3 billion media rights deal for 2024-27.



The 12 full members of the ICC would bag 88.81% of the revenue with the remainder for the 94 associate members.

Sumod Damodar, an associate member representative on the ICC Chief Executives' Committee, said the proposal is not beneficial for the less developed countries.

"If what is being proposed and discussed is likely to be the outcome then, as an associate member representative, I would be (disappointed)," he told Reuters.

"There are numerous practical reasons why it would be inadequate for associate members."

Meanwhile, Vanuatu Cricket Association Chief Executive Tim Cutler said that model would promote inequality in cricket.

"The new model is now even more heavily weighted towards the bigger cricketing nations, and there is a risk that the proposed changes will exacerbate this imbalance, putting the future of the game at further risk," Cutler told Reuters.

"The sad reality is, cricket will not grow beyond its current corners of the world ... if the allocation of the game’s global funds isn't more equally allocated with a view to actually growing the game."

Earlier, the former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also echoed similar thoughts.

"[Proposed revenue distribution model] will be giving the most money to the country that needs it the least, which makes no sense," Ehsan Mani, who was ICC president from 2003-06 and stepped down from the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2021, told Forbes in an exclusive interview.

"I think it's very unfortunate. There's no strategic thinking about the development of the global game. There's no vision."

Mani also called for financial parity among the 12 full members of the ICC rather than giving the lion’s share to India.

"You have to give countries enough resources to not only develop their players but to pay them a fair amount, especially with the IPL and other T20 leagues targeting players," he said.

"The Indian market brings in a lot of money...it's not the BCCI (India's governing body). There are benefits to the Indian companies to advertise in the ICC events and worldwide. India are not playing on its own, they are playing against other members. It's a two-way street."