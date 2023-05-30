 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Ye kya ho raha hai?’: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan begin studying for Harvard?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are studying. — Twitter/@babarazam258
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are studying. — Twitter/@babarazam258   

An adorable photo of Pakistan skipper and world’s top one-day international (ODI) batter Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is making rounds on social media, a day before the duo has to join the Harvard Business School's executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS).

The skipper shared a photo of him along with Rizwan on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, with the caption: “Ye kya ho raha hai? [What is happening?]”

In the photo, the duo can be seen studying with all their heart and soul, with papers lying on the floor. The snap shows Babar is reading a paper while lying on a sofa, putting his legs up against a wall; while Rizwan is reading sitting on the floor in a room.

Reacting to the post, a netizen wrote, “Moj masti & preparation!!”

Another internet user asked them to win “first position”.

The duo will become the first two crickets to join the prestigious school. They will participate in the programme from May 31 to June 3 at the school's campus in Boston, Massachusetts. 

Both cricketers will also engage with various communities in the US after the programme till June 13.

Previously, this course has also been taken by other sportspersons including footballers Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn, NFL’s Brandon Marshall, NBA’s Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade and Major League Baseball’s Alex Rodriguez.

"It is a huge honour to represent Pakistan on such a prestigious global stage. We are going to the BEMS programme at Harvard to learn from the best of the best in the world — both in terms of faculty and programme fellows — and at the same time to share our journey and learnings with everyone. I am certain that this will be an exciting journey, and I look forward to sharing our learning and experiences with the next superstars of the cricket world," Rizwan had said a few days back.    

Meanwhile, Babar also echoed similar thoughts.

“I am a lifelong learner and I have had detailed chats about this programme with Prof. Elberse and [Talha] Rehmani. My inspiration for joining this world-class programme at Harvard is to connect, explore, listen, learn, grow, and give back to the community worldwide. I am sure there are scores of things to learn from the amazing athletes and top business executives from the entertainment, media, and sports industries who are coming from corners of the world."

More From Sports:

'ICC's new finance model threatens to pressurise cash-starved countries'

'ICC's new finance model threatens to pressurise cash-starved countries'
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?
Ravindra Jadeja's heroics lead Chennai Super Kings to historic 5th IPL title

Ravindra Jadeja's heroics lead Chennai Super Kings to historic 5th IPL title

Djokovic opens French Open campaign with straight-set win

Djokovic opens French Open campaign with straight-set win
Pakistan defeat Japan to secure semi-final berth at Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan defeat Japan to secure semi-final berth at Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023
Has French footballer Kylian Mbappe visited Pakistan?

Has French footballer Kylian Mbappe visited Pakistan?
Mohammad Amir clarifies statement about Babar Azam's batting in T20

Mohammad Amir clarifies statement about Babar Azam's batting in T20

Babar Azam to perform Hajj this year

Babar Azam to perform Hajj this year
Asia Cup 2023: Stubborn BCCI ‘unlikely to support’ PCB’s hybrid model

Asia Cup 2023: Stubborn BCCI ‘unlikely to support’ PCB’s hybrid model
Pakistan Shaheens 'penalised for ball tampering'

Pakistan Shaheens 'penalised for ball tampering'
Pakistan to take up ‘nonsensical’ financial model with ICC bosses

Pakistan to take up ‘nonsensical’ financial model with ICC bosses
Mbappe defeats Messi, claims fourth straight best French player title

Mbappe defeats Messi, claims fourth straight best French player title