Participation in World Cup depends on govt's directives, PCB tells ICC

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay (right) visits the Gaddafi Stadium along with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Najam Sethi (left) in Lahore on May 30, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the national team would participate in the World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year, only if the government allows it, The News reported.



The announcement comes amid India's show of inflexibility in its conditions for participation in Asia Cup 2023, which is ensuring that the event is held at a neutral venue.

Owing to their soured political relations, bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India remains suspended and they play each other only in multi-team events.

And now, despite PCB's proposal of a hybrid model for hosting the regional cricket event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to show reluctance to come clean on the matter.

As per a report, the PCB officials in a crucial meeting with ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice in Lahore, made it clear that it would follow the directives of the government in regard to the participation in World Cup if the Indian team did not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

The top ICC officials had been received by Najam Sethi, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee on Tuesday, for their two-day visit to Pakistan.

While the meeting addressed the PCB's share in ICC revenue and matters concerning the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), an agreement was not reached. As a result, negotiations between the PCB and ICC officials are set to continue for another day before the ICC officials leave.

This is the first time ICC Chairman Barclay has travelled to Pakistan.

The PCB has been trying to organise the event as hosting the event in any other country would have a negative impact on its efforts on bringing international cricket back to the cash-strapped nation, but arch-rival India continues to undermine Pakistan's efforts.