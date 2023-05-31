 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC to hear Imran Khan's bail plea in £190m settlement case today

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Security officers escort former prime minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court on May 12, 2023. — Reuters
Security officers escort former prime minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court on May 12, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is set to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Wednesday) for the hearing of a petition for his bail in the £190 million settlement case, which expires today.

The former premier has left for Islamabad from his residence in Lahore.

On May 12, the IHC had granted interim bail to the deposed prime minister in the corruption case till May 31.

Khan was arrested from the IHC premises by paramilitary forces on May 9, which triggered violent protests across the country. 

However, he walked free after almost three-day incarceration after the Supreme Court deemed his arrest from the premises of the high court “illegal”.

Special passes

For the hearing, the court has issued special passes to lawyers, journalists, and government officials to ensure that the proceedings continue smoothly, as a crowd would make it difficult.

IHC's employees and court staff have been exempted.

In a circular, the high court said it has authorised 15 lawyers of Khan to accompany him; 10 employees of the advocate general and attorney general's office; and 30 members of the IHC Journalist Association.

In its request for allowing 14 members of its legal team, NAB's prosecutor said that during the last hearing, their people weren't provided passes.

The case

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al-Qadir University.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

More From Pakistan:

IHC wants to know 'who records audios'

IHC wants to know 'who records audios'
Dr Aafia Siddiqui meets sister after 20 years

Dr Aafia Siddiqui meets sister after 20 years
May 9 riots 'mastermind' Imran Khan to be tried in military court: Rana Sanaullah

May 9 riots 'mastermind' Imran Khan to be tried in military court: Rana Sanaullah
Four more alleged May 9 vandals handed over to military in Faisalabad

Four more alleged May 9 vandals handed over to military in Faisalabad
Strong govt has people's backing, not establishment's: Imran Khan

Strong govt has people's backing, not establishment's: Imran Khan
Investigators reject Imran Khan’s reply as he skips JIT appearance

Investigators reject Imran Khan’s reply as he skips JIT appearance
NAB chairman summoned by PAC for briefing

NAB chairman summoned by PAC for briefing
AEMEND urges PM Shehbaz to take notice of enforced disappearances of journalists

AEMEND urges PM Shehbaz to take notice of enforced disappearances of journalists

May 9 arsonists also attacked police on March 8 outside Zaman Park: Mohsin Naqvi

May 9 arsonists also attacked police on March 8 outside Zaman Park: Mohsin Naqvi
‘Acute food insecurity to rise in Pakistan over next six months’

‘Acute food insecurity to rise in Pakistan over next six months’
Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi re-arrested soon after release

Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi re-arrested soon after release
Azam Swati’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued in controversial tweets case

Azam Swati’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued in controversial tweets case