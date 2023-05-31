 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

SpaceX's Falcon 9 sends 52 Starlink satellites into space

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket can be seen lifting off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on May 21, 2023, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. — AFP
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket can be seen lifting off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on May 21, 2023, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. — AFP

Tech mogul Elon Musk’s SpaceX sent its 52 more Starlink satellites into space Wednesday followed by the safe landing of the Falcon 9 rocket on the company’s drone ship at sea in 8 minutes and 45 seconds.

The rocket carrying 52 broadband satellites lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:02am EDT and returned in a brief time to Earth after sending the satellites into the Earth’s orbit.

The rocket made its vertical touchdown on the SpaceX drone ship successfully.

The company’s official Twitter handle also updated upon the landing of the Falcon 9 on the drone ship named "Of Course, I Still Love You" stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

As per the mission description of SpaceX, it was the 14th launch and landing for this particular booster as its earlier 13 flights were Crew-1 and Crew-2, astronaut missions that the aerospace company flew to the International Space Station (ISS) for the US space agency Nasa.

In a confirmation on Twitter, SpaceX wrote that the Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, continued hauling the 52 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. It deployed them all about 17.5 minutes after launch as planned.

Astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell underlined that Musk’s California-based company has now launched more than 4,500 Starlink satellites, more than 4,100 of which are currently active and some of the others will be up in weeks to come.

As per the permission, the company is allowed to send 12,000 Starlink satellites to orbit, however, it has applied further for approval to launch another 30,000.

The recent satellite launch occurred some hours after the SpaceX Dragon capsule landed on Earth, which is named Freedom.

It flew the private Ax-2 astronaut mission to the space station for Houston company Axiom Space.

Freedom undocked from the ISS Tuesday morning (May 30) and splashed down off the Florida coast 12 hours later, at 11:04pm.

More From Sci-Tech:

Embracing AI revolution: Gear up before AI gets you out of job

Embracing AI revolution: Gear up before AI gets you out of job
ChatGPT pioneer Sam Altman, others warn AI can wipe out humanity, if left loose

ChatGPT pioneer Sam Altman, others warn AI can wipe out humanity, if left loose
WhatsApp brings two amazing updates for users

WhatsApp brings two amazing updates for users

Nasa astronauts' food to get a taste-lift on top of added nutrition

Nasa astronauts' food to get a taste-lift on top of added nutrition
Just talk to your PC: Nvidia CEO says after AI everyone is a programmer

Just talk to your PC: Nvidia CEO says after AI everyone is a programmer
Elon Musk glorifies Chinese space programme as he lands in Beijing

Elon Musk glorifies Chinese space programme as he lands in Beijing
China sends first civilian to its Tiangong space station

China sends first civilian to its Tiangong space station
WhatsApp to roll out handy feature for business users

WhatsApp to roll out handy feature for business users

China set to send first civilian into its Tiangong space station

China set to send first civilian into its Tiangong space station
Study reveals how an ancient beast failed to survive millions of years ago

Study reveals how an ancient beast failed to survive millions of years ago
US says ban on US Micron Technology won't be successful

US says ban on US Micron Technology won't be successful
Egypt's ancient burial ground reveals mummification workshops and tombs

Egypt's ancient burial ground reveals mummification workshops and tombs