'Meghan Markle slowly separating herself from Prince Harry'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon part ways, according to a royal biographer.

Meghan is slowly separating herself from Harry and is hoping to take full custody of their children, according to journalist and author Angela Levin.

Levin, who has written several books about the monarchy, claims that the Duchess is planning to break up with the Duke.



Speaking about the Sussex's relationship on GB News, she claims that their marriage had "disintegrated very badly" following the wedding.

She added: "I think she's a careful plotter, and my feeling is that Harry is actually doing something that is negative, that's upsetting, that will make you feel he hasn't succeeded, that is very lowering."

"And that Meghan is going the other way and going around in gold and going to perhaps get a big part in a film and having a very good new agent.

Levin went on claiming: "So she is absolutely separating from him. As you said, she hasn't been anywhere where he really needed her. He's got a mental health issue and he needs somebody there to prop him up."

She said: "In my opinion, here is what she is doing, she was making sure that he's in a hopeless situation so that she can get the children and he's completely isolated from his family and friends."