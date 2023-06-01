Jubilations as Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah weds Rajwa Al-Saif today

Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah and Saudi citizen Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif can be seen in this picture obtained on June 1, 2023. — Jordan News Agency

After some 30 years, the Jordanian court of Hashemites is set to witness Thursday a lavish royal wedding ceremony of Hussein bin Abdullah Crown Prince of Jordan and eldest son of the King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

The wedding festival of Prince Hussein bin Abdullah began Wednesday who is getting married to a Saudi citizen Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, according to Jordan News Agency.

28-year-old Crown Prince was engaged to 29-year-old Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed in August last year.

The two-day celebration also included a royal feast hosted by King Abdullah II at the Royal Hashemite Court. The royal feast was attended by some 4,000 people from across Jordan in which the country’s festive national dish mansaf was also served to the guests.

Earlier in May, the religious marriage ceremony of the Jordanian Royal couple will take place Thursday at Zahran Palace in Amman, with a reception — to be attended by international heads of state and the Jordanian royal family — at Al-Husseiniya Palace, according to Jordan News Agency reports.



The wedding of the Jordanian royal and the Saudi national has drawn interest from local, regional, and international media, it reported.

The ceremony will be broadcasted by several news channels Thursday.

The royal family of Jordan has been ruling the country since 1921 — first under a British protectorate as emirs of Transjordan. After the independence of the country in 1946, they became the kings.

The Hashemites belong to the House of Hashem who ruled Mecca and King Abdullah II is a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad.

The last wedding in the Hashemite family took place in 1993 when the incumbent King of Jordan — then a prince — tied the knot with Rania Al-Yassin after meeting at a dinner party.

Jordan's King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Jordania's Queen Rania arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. — AFP

They have three other children Princess Iman, 26, who is the wife of Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, a Venezuelan venture capitalist of Greek descent in a smaller ceremony in March; Princess Salma, 22; and Prince Hashem, 18.

As part of the wedding ceremony, Queen Rania hosted an opulent henna party for her future daughter-in-law and hundreds of women at the Madareb Bani Hashem, where she delivered a warm welcome speech.

She was quoted by People as saying: “I’ll never forget how happy his majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him. May you always be each other’s source of happiness and support.”