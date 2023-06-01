 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Jubilations as Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah weds Rajwa Al-Saif today

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah and Saudi citizen Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif can be seen in this picture obtained on June 1, 2023. — Jordan News Agency
Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah and Saudi citizen Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif can be seen in this picture obtained on June 1, 2023. — Jordan News Agency

After some 30 years, the Jordanian court of Hashemites is set to witness Thursday a lavish royal wedding ceremony of Hussein bin Abdullah Crown Prince of Jordan and eldest son of the King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

The wedding festival of Prince Hussein bin Abdullah began Wednesday who is getting married to a Saudi citizen Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, according to Jordan News Agency.

28-year-old Crown Prince was engaged to 29-year-old Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed in August last year.

The two-day celebration also included a royal feast hosted by King Abdullah II at the Royal Hashemite Court. The royal feast was attended by some 4,000 people from across Jordan in which the country’s festive national dish mansaf was also served to the guests.

Earlier in May, the religious marriage ceremony of the Jordanian Royal couple will take place Thursday at Zahran Palace in Amman, with a reception — to be attended by international heads of state and the Jordanian royal family — at Al-Husseiniya Palace, according to Jordan News Agency reports.

The wedding of the Jordanian royal and the Saudi national has drawn interest from local, regional, and international media, it reported.

The ceremony will be broadcasted by several news channels Thursday.

The royal family of Jordan has been ruling the country since 1921 — first under a British protectorate as emirs of Transjordan. After the independence of the country in 1946, they became the kings.

The Hashemites belong to the House of Hashem who ruled Mecca and King Abdullah II is a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad.

The last wedding in the Hashemite family took place in 1993 when the incumbent King of Jordan — then a prince — tied the knot with Rania Al-Yassin after meeting at a dinner party.

Jordans King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Jordanias Queen Rania arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. — AFP
Jordan's King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Jordania's Queen Rania arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. — AFP

They have three other children Princess Iman, 26, who is the wife of Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, a Venezuelan venture capitalist of Greek descent in a smaller ceremony in March; Princess Salma, 22; and Prince Hashem, 18.

As part of the wedding ceremony, Queen Rania hosted an opulent henna party for her future daughter-in-law and hundreds of women at the Madareb Bani Hashem, where she delivered a warm welcome speech.

She was quoted by People as saying: “I’ll never forget how happy his majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him. May you always be each other’s source of happiness and support.” 

More From World:

WATCH: Jordan's pre-royal wedding party leaves world in awe video

WATCH: Jordan's pre-royal wedding party leaves world in awe
Asia climate woes mount as heat shatters May records

Asia climate woes mount as heat shatters May records
How Jordanian Queen is celebrating her son's wedding?

How Jordanian Queen is celebrating her son's wedding?
What you need to know about Jordan's Prince Hussein and Rajwa's wedding

What you need to know about Jordan's Prince Hussein and Rajwa's wedding
Jubilations as Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah weds Rajwa Al-Saif today

Jubilations as Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah weds Rajwa Al-Saif today
US House votes to avert default, sets stage for Senate showdown

US House votes to avert default, sets stage for Senate showdown
Trump's audio tape sheds light on veiled secret: CNN

Trump's audio tape sheds light on veiled secret: CNN
Taiwan and US to sign inaugural trade deal, strengthening ties

Taiwan and US to sign inaugural trade deal, strengthening ties
Woman who accused Biden of sexual assault seeks Russian citizenship

Woman who accused Biden of sexual assault seeks Russian citizenship
Winston Churchill's half-smoked cigar from 1944 to be auctioned

Winston Churchill's half-smoked cigar from 1944 to be auctioned
Saudi women's rights activist charged with

Saudi women's rights activist charged with "propaganda" in detention
EU, US unite to establish AI code of conduct

EU, US unite to establish AI code of conduct
Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking

Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking
Former US Vice President Mike Pence set to announce 2024 presidential bid

Former US Vice President Mike Pence set to announce 2024 presidential bid

Qatar prime minister, Taliban supreme leader 'hold secret’ Afghan talks

Qatar prime minister, Taliban supreme leader 'hold secret’ Afghan talks
Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-written speech to address lawmakers

Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-written speech to address lawmakers
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand’s Auckland Islands

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand’s Auckland Islands
Do Chinese want Elon Musk to be US president?

Do Chinese want Elon Musk to be US president?
Tipu Sultan's sword sells for a whopping $17.4 million

Tipu Sultan's sword sells for a whopping $17.4 million
India to hold SCO meeting virtually

India to hold SCO meeting virtually