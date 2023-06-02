 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
MS Dhoni undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai

Friday Jun 02, 2023

MS Dhoni successfully underwent knee surgery in Mumbai on June 1. PTI
Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently underwent a successful knee surgery in Mumbai. 

The surgery took place at Kokilaben Hospital, and Dhoni is expected to be discharged within the next few days. The 41-year-old cricketer led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on May 30 in Ahmedabad before flying to Mumbai for the surgery.

The knee injury had been bothering Dhoni throughout the IPL 2023 season. Despite the injury, he played the entire tournament with heavy strapping on his left knee. While his wicket-keeping skills remained unaffected, his batting performance was impacted. Dhoni often came in to bat as low as number 8 and struggled while running between the wickets.

Following the IPL final, Dhoni expressed his gratitude towards CSK fans and hinted at the possibility of playing another season if his body allows it. He acknowledged the immense love and support he received from the fans and considered it a gift to play one more season for them. Dhoni also mentioned that his unorthodox style of play resonates with the fans, and he wants to keep his cricket simple.

The decision to undergo surgery was ultimately Dhoni's, and he consulted renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel and has treated several top Indian cricketers. The exact details of the surgery are yet to be disclosed.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the surgery's success and mentioned that Dhoni had been discharged from the hospital. The cricketer has returned to his hometown of Ranchi and will rest for a few days before starting his extensive rehabilitation. This timeline should provide him with sufficient time to recover and potentially participate in the next IPL season.

While there have been speculations about Dhoni's retirement, the CSK management has maintained that the decision rests entirely with him. They have expressed their support for Dhoni and his potential return for another season. As of now, there is no indication that Dhoni plans to retire, and CSK has not considered alternatives for his position.

Dhoni's surgery and subsequent recovery will be closely monitored by fans and cricket enthusiasts as they eagerly await updates on his playing future.

