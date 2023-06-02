Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to ‘party the night away’: report

Meghan Markle has recently been seen going out to parties in Montecito, without Prince Harry in toe.

These parties reportedly require Prince Harry to be kept at home, in the California abode.

The news has been brought to light by commentator Petronella Wyatt.

She made the announcement via Twitter and admitted, “Friends of mine who live near Harry and Meghan are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days.”

However, “Strangely, she tends to leave Harry at home,” during these late-night escapades.

She later added a second tweet about the topic and it included a jibe against the Duchess of Sussex.

That tweet reads, “La Megs has become pally with someone from a very famous American family, whose wealth surpasses that of the Windsors.”

These claims have come shortly after Ms Wyatt mocked Meghan Markle’s award at the Women of Vision show and tweeted, at the time, “Her tally is in danger of overtaking that of both Einstein and Nelson Mandela.” But “Why is Meghan a woman of vision, anyway? Tunnel vision would be a better description.”