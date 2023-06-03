Prince William and Harry's portrait to be removed from London Gallery

Prince William and Prince Harry's portrait will no longer be shown at the National Portrait Gallery, according to express.co.uk.



Painted 13 years ago, the portrait painted by Nicky Philipps will not be put back on display at the London Gallery as their family feud rages on.

According to the publication, the National Portrait Gallery was closed for three years following a £35million refurbishment and will reopen later this month.

The painting was commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery in early 2008 and depicts the two princes, both in their 20s at the time, wearing the dress uniform of the Blue and Royals.

The Times reported that the decision to remove the portrait was not made by the Royal Family, news both the gallery and Kensington Palace have confirmed.

"Decisions relating to the portraits on display at the National Portrait Gallery are made by the gallery’s curatorial team," a gallery spokesman was quoted as saying.

The spokesman said, "With over 250,000 portraits in our collection, we are only able to display a small percentage within our building. However, as one of the world’s largest and most important collections of portraits, we regularly lend and tour our works, both nationally and internationally."

