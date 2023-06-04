 
Royals
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
King Charles, Kate Middleton, William forget Lilibet 2nd birthday?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their daughter Lilibet's second birthday today, June 4.

Royal family members have seemingly snubbed Lilibet on her special day as they stayed silent so far today, and yet to wish Harry and Meghan's only daughter a happy birthday.

Neither King Charles, nor Prince William and Kate Middleton, with multiple social media accounts, have yet mentioned Lilibet's birthday.

Earlier, there were reports King Charles is planning an extra-sweet birthday surprise for Princess Lilibet.

The publication, citing an insider, reported the monarch wants to give Princess Lilibet something she ‘will use and be hers.’

Last year, King Charles, William and Kate had wished Lilibet a very happy birthday publicly on their social media handles.

