Beware Karachiites: Pay your vehicle tax at the earliest

A traffic police official issuing a challan to a vehicle owner for violating the traffic rules in Karachi on May 2, 2023. — Online

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has launched a road-checking campaign to nab tax-defaulting vehicles from 5 June (today) across the province.

The road-checking campaign would continue until 16 June.

The teams of the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department will check the vehicles at more than 30 places in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla had requested the owners of tax-defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes immediately.

He asked them to take the advantage of online tax depositing facility.