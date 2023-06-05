 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps
Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps 

Victoria Beckham is rebuilding her relationship with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz on social media following their year-long feud.

The fashion designer has been dropping glimpses of their family outing on her Instagram featuring her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and the Transformers actor.

The loved-up snaps of Victoria with Nicola, which were no where to be seen during the first of the actor’s marriage to Brooklyn, have made their way back to the social media app.

Lastest exchange of sweet comments between the ladies happened after Victoria Beckham dropped a series of photos from their latest family outing.

The pictures show Victoria and David Beckham with Brooklyn, Nicola, Cruz and Harper Seven on multiple occasions as they pose for sweet family snaps.

“Such a happy weekend x I love u,” Victoria captioned the photos.

Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps

In the comment section, Nicola Peltz reacted to the “last pic” which featured Brooklyn lovingly hugging his little sister Harper.

Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps

Nicola also shared some snaps with the Beckhams on her own Instagram account, captioning them, “So much fun being with everyone! love you all so much!”

Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps

Soon after Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn, it was reported that the billionaire heiress developed issues with Victoria on her wedding day and the two haven’t been on talking terms.

Even though Nicola dismissed feud rumours in multiple interviews, fans were not convinced as they pointed out that Victoria and the actor do not exchange loved-up comments on social media like they used to.

Now, since Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola’s first wedding anniversary, the couple has started handing out with the Beckhams and their fans have finally accepted that there is no rift between them.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears makes changes in memoir amid concerns from her A-list exes

Britney Spears makes changes in memoir amid concerns from her A-list exes
Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps

Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps

Disney president reveals ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development

Disney president reveals ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development
Alec Guinness once aired 'regret' to his 'Star Wars' work

Alec Guinness once aired 'regret' to his 'Star Wars' work
Channing Tatum on setting boundaries with his daughter as single father

Channing Tatum on setting boundaries with his daughter as single father

Kanye West & Ice Cube friends again after blame games

Kanye West & Ice Cube friends again after blame games
Margot Robbie gets honest about 'early career' insecurities

Margot Robbie gets honest about 'early career' insecurities
Jeremy Strong believes AI cannot beat 'Succession' script

Jeremy Strong believes AI cannot beat 'Succession' script
Leigh-Anne Pinnock marries footballer Andre Gray in Jamaica: Report

Leigh-Anne Pinnock marries footballer Andre Gray in Jamaica: Report
Tyler James William slams sexuality speculations on Insta

Tyler James William slams sexuality speculations on Insta
Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright misses 'Vanderpump Rules'

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright misses 'Vanderpump Rules'

Andy Cohen's daughter adds to NY 'first few' surrogate babies

Andy Cohen's daughter adds to NY 'first few' surrogate babies
Amanda Seyfried talks about working with husband in 'The Crowded Room' video

Amanda Seyfried talks about working with husband in 'The Crowded Room'
Jonah Hauer-King ended up 'Hulk' for 'Little Mermaid'

Jonah Hauer-King ended up 'Hulk' for 'Little Mermaid'

Brian Cox has yet to watch explosive 'Succession' finale

Brian Cox has yet to watch explosive 'Succession' finale

'The Last of Us' may not 'resume' after season 2

'The Last of Us' may not 'resume' after season 2
Kim Kardashian admits she sings Kanye West' songs with kids: ‘He’s the best!'

Kim Kardashian admits she sings Kanye West' songs with kids: ‘He’s the best!'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Matty Healy sparks reactions with stunt during concert

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Matty Healy sparks reactions with stunt during concert
Holly Willoughby shares cryptic post ahead of her next show

Holly Willoughby shares cryptic post ahead of her next show
Will Mark Hamill return as Luke Skywalker? Find Out

Will Mark Hamill return as Luke Skywalker? Find Out
Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'?

Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'?