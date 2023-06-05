 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Sohail Imran

Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration

Sohail Imran

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Pakistani veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz. — AFP
LAHORE: Wahab Riaz, Pakistani veteran fast bowler and serving adviser to the Punjab chief minister on sports, has approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeking inclusion in the forthcoming national training camp.

In a fervent bid to make a valuable contribution to the national squad's triumph, the cricketer has expressed his eagerness to actively participate in the gruelling training sessions ahead.

During a media interaction on Monday, the pacer conveyed his wish to join the national training camp with the aim to refine his bowling abilities.

The cricketer, who last played an international match back in December 2020, said: "I am focusing on my future endeavours. I am training hard and bowling regularly to be in rhythm."

"I would like to request PCB to call me in the training camp. It will help me practice my bowling in a better way. Bowling for even half an hour in the camp would help me a lot," the veteran pacer said.

PCB has called national players for specialised camps from June 10 to 21. Spinners, fast bowlers and batters will be doing training with specialised coaches.

Invited players

Spinners – Abrar Ahmed, Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Junaid, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sajid Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usama Mir and Zahid Mehmood

Fast bowlers - Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani

Batters – Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir

Schedule

For spinners – 10 till 15 June

Fast bowlers – 16 till 21 June

World Cup in India

Riaz emphasised on inclusion of senior players in the squad for World Cup in India this year.

"We need to rely on our senior players for World Cup in India. This is not T20 World Cup where bowlers will easily bowl four overs," he said.

"Our selectors should start working on making the right combinations. Bring senior players and add juniors to make good combinations," he maintained.

Pakistan's participation in the World Cup in India will be subject to the government's permission. Closer to the time, PCB will seek the federal government's permission to participate.

Since India refused to travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup, things have become complicated. PCB had offered a hybrid model to host Asia Cup, giving India an option to play their matches outside Pakistan. However, the Indian cricket board is influencing ACC member boards to shift the event from Pakistan.

Hence, the official decision on Asia Cup is still pending.

