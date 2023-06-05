Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

A representational image of kids involved in science activities. — paksc.org

Lahore District Education Authority CEO Pervaiz Akhtar has announced that schools in Punjab's capital will not be allowed to hold summer camps and conduct examinations this year.

In a statement, the district education authority's chief executive said the body has also constituted committees at tehsil and centre level teams consisting of three district education officers (DEOs), 12 deputy DEOs, and 50 assistant education officers (AEOs).

The teams will submit reports on a daily basis, Akhtar said, directing that the orders of the Punjab School Education Department should be implemented.

"There will be a ban on conducting any type of exams during the holidays. The teams will visit their respective areas in the Lahore district and strict action will be taken against those to violate the orders," he added.

Akhtar further said that there will be a ban on all kinds of curricular and extra-curricular activities in schools during the holidays.

He said that the parents can file a complaint in the CEO's Education Office complaint cell.