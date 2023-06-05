 
Sci-Tech
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

Musk's Twitter picks another senior NBCUniversal executive

Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this illustration. — Reuters/File

The World's richest man and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk seized another senior resource from NBCUniversal Joe Benarroch for his social media behemoth, just a month after announcing Linda Yaccarino as CEO of Twitter.

Benarroch started his role Monday focusing on business operations.

Yaccarino will be swearing in as CEO — the post currently held by Musk as he intends to remain close involvement in the social media giant as executive chairman and chief technology officer.

The former NBCUniversal’s Benarroch updated his LinkedIn profile, indicating that he will be based at Twitter's New York office.

He also announced that "I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together."

Yaccarino wrote on Twitter: "Welcome to the flock @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next."

Benarroch was the executive vice president for communications, advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal and he also worked at Facebook in his career earlier at NBC.

According to reports last week, Twitter’s second chief Ella Irwin of trust and safety stepped down after assuming the post back in November.

The trust and safety is assigned to carry out content moderation — a point which brought Twitter under the radar since Elon Musk assumed Twitter’s ownership last year for $44 billion.

It remains unclear why Irwin parted ways, but came a day after Musk criticised the decision about content moderation at Twitter.

The picture shows Elon Musk (left) and Linda Yaccarino. — AFP/File

The 51-year-old CEO has been under pressure to find someone to lead Twitter so that he can focus on his other business ventures including Tesla and SpaceX.

After naming Yaccarino, Musk noted that she would start in six weeks and oversee business operations at the platform, after witnessing advertising pulling themselves out of the social media platform. 

