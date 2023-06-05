 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Former Indian Test cricketer Virender Sehwag speaking during an interview in this still taken from a video on June 5, Monday. — Twitter/@_FaridKhan
Former Indian Test cricketer Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality, saying that he got emotional after receiving the warm welcome from the locals during his visit to the country.

India toured Pakistan in 2003 to play five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Tests. India won the ODI series 3-2 and Test series 2-1.

While recalling the tour during an interview on a YouTube channel, Sehwag said Pakistani people were so welcoming to them.

"When we toured Pakistan back in 2003-04, we found so much love from the Pakistani people," he shared.

"Before the second Test in Lahore, we went for shopping. I bought some 30-35 Pakistani suits for my family from a local market. The shopkeeper refused to take money from me, saying I am the guest, and how he can take money from a guest. We received such love everywhere in Pakistan," he added.

'Inzamam was biggest middle-order batter in Asia'

During the same interview, Sehwag highly rated Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"Inzi Bhai was so sweet. Everyone talks about Tendulkar but I believe that Inzamam was the biggest middle-order batter in Asia," he lauded.

"Tendulkar was out of batters' league, he was above it. But, Inzamam was best in middle-order. I am talking about 2003-04 when an average of around eight was just an imagination. Teams used to panic in such situations but Inzamam at that time used to stay calm while scoring runs at an average of around eight," he added.

Inzamam is one of the best batters Pakistan have ever produced. He represented his country in 120 Tests, 378 ODIs and a T20I from 1991 to 2007. He was also a part of Pakistan's World Cup-winning team in 1992. 

