pakistan
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country

Web Desk

Former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa (Right) and his wife can be seen interacting in this still taken FROM a video. — Twitter
Former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife were heckled by an unruly man, apparently an Afghan national, in a foreign country, it emerged on Monday.

A short video clip of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the couple vacationing in a European country.

In the video, the duo could be seen sitting on stairs and using a mobile phone when the unidentified man emerged and started hurling abuses in his native language at the former army chief.

Despite the aggressive behaviour and use of cuss words by the rowdy man, the former army chief kept his cool and ignored him.

Independent sources could not verify when and where this video was recorded. However, social media users while condemning the aggressive and immoral attitude of the man claimed that the incident took place in France.

General Bajwa retired from the post of army chief in November 2022 after serving six years in office.

Prior to his appointment as Chief of Army Staff in November 2016, General Bajwa was serving as Inspector General of Training and Evaluation at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

He was previously Commander of Rawalpindi Corps. General Bajwa has commanded X Corps [Rawalpindi Corps], which is responsible for the most sensitive areas of the country and a position that plays a pivotal role as almost the entire border with India comes under its jurisdiction.

The entire defence installations, including the army, navy and air headquarters, and PM Secretariat are also under the responsibility of X Corps.

