Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?

Senator Saifullah Nyazee. — Senate website

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee, who had bid adieu to politics as well as the party last month, in condemnation of the violent protests of May 9, appears in no mood to actually keep his word, The News reported on Tuesday.



On May 26, Nyazee announced parting ways with PTI and politics in order to focus on his health and family.

"I am today announcing quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and politics because I have to focus on my life, especially my family and my own health, as the last year has been very hectic and I need rest now,” he had told a news conference here at the National Press Club.

However, he has not yet tendered his resignation as a senator and nor has formally quit PTI, as his name can be seen on serial no 76 of the Senate of Pakistan’s website, detailing the current members of the House.

When asked via short messages on WhatsApp, Nyazee didn't respond to the questions about whether he had actually left the party and politics, and what were his plans to quit as a lawmaker.

The senator also chose not to attend the calls on WhatsApp.

Nyazee had been elected senator from Punjab in March 2021 and, technically, his tenure ends in March 2027. Another interesting thing about his announcement of parting ways with PTI, the politician was spotted during a news conference along with seven other party legislators — three days after he announced saying goodbye to the PTI and politics. All of them had also submitted a condemnation resolution to the Senate Secretariat.

Unlike him, another PTI Senator Abdul Qadir from Balochistan — who had made his way to the Upper House of the Parliament in March 2021 as an independent candidate and later joined the PTI — also parted ways with the party, citing May 9 attacks on military installations as the reason.

“I will from now on sit as an independent member in the House,” he had announced. In line with his decision soon afterwards, he applied for allotment of a seat in the Senate as an independent member, and now he occupies a place on the list of legislators as an independent senator.

It may be noted that PTI's former secretary general Asad Umar had also relinquished all the party positions, saying under these circumstances, it was not possible for him to lead the party, but he continues to issue statements on politics and the national economy from the platform of the party. PTI's Central Media Department regularly issues these statements.