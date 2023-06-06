 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Mumtaz Alvi

Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?

By
Mumtaz Alvi

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Senator Saifullah Nyazee. — Senate website
Senator Saifullah Nyazee. — Senate website

  • Saifullah Khan Nyazee continues to hold office of senator. 
  • Senator avoids messages when asked reason for not resigning
  • Nyazee also chooses not to attend calls on WhatsApp.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee, who had bid adieu to politics as well as the party last month, in condemnation of the violent protests of May 9, appears in no mood to actually keep his word, The News reported on Tuesday.

On May 26, Nyazee announced parting ways with PTI and politics in order to focus on his health and family.

"I am today announcing quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and politics because I have to focus on my life, especially my family and my own health, as the last year has been very hectic and I need rest now,” he had told a news conference here at the National Press Club.

However, he has not yet tendered his resignation as a senator and nor has formally quit PTI, as his name can be seen on serial no 76 of the Senate of Pakistan’s website, detailing the current members of the House.

When asked via short messages on WhatsApp, Nyazee didn't respond to the questions about whether he had actually left the party and politics, and what were his plans to quit as a lawmaker.

The senator also chose not to attend the calls on WhatsApp.

Nyazee had been elected senator from Punjab in March 2021 and, technically, his tenure ends in March 2027. Another interesting thing about his announcement of parting ways with PTI, the politician was spotted during a news conference along with seven other party legislators — three days after he announced saying goodbye to the PTI and politics. All of them had also submitted a condemnation resolution to the Senate Secretariat.

Unlike him, another PTI Senator Abdul Qadir from Balochistan — who had made his way to the Upper House of the Parliament in March 2021 as an independent candidate and later joined the PTI — also parted ways with the party, citing May 9 attacks on military installations as the reason.

“I will from now on sit as an independent member in the House,” he had announced. In line with his decision soon afterwards, he applied for allotment of a seat in the Senate as an independent member, and now he occupies a place on the list of legislators as an independent senator.

It may be noted that PTI's former secretary general Asad Umar had also relinquished all the party positions, saying under these circumstances, it was not possible for him to lead the party, but he continues to issue statements on politics and the national economy from the platform of the party. PTI's Central Media Department regularly issues these statements.

More From Pakistan:

Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony

Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony
It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab

It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab
Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?

Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?
WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country

WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country
IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’
PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards

PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards
Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah

Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan
Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial

Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial
Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields
Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday video

Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday
Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz video

Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz
Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan
PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate
President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree

President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree
Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi

Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi
When is Eid ul Adha expected in Pakistan?

When is Eid ul Adha expected in Pakistan?
'Every case will be dealt with due process under law': PM on PTI's rights abuse propaganda

'Every case will be dealt with due process under law': PM on PTI's rights abuse propaganda
'I'm in contact with PTI chief, stand with party,' says Asad Qaiser

'I'm in contact with PTI chief, stand with party,' says Asad Qaiser
PIA's Roosevelt Hotel leased to NY govt for 3 years against $220m

PIA's Roosevelt Hotel leased to NY govt for 3 years against $220m