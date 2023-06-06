 
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Web Desk

Royal family hiding behind ‘protocol’ amid Princess Lilibet ‘snub’

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

The royal family is seemingly hiding behind official protocol as they failed to wish Princess Lilibet on her birthday.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, Buckingham Palace “did not snub” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter.

On Sunday, June 4th,2023, there was no official message from King Charles III and Queen Camilla shared via social media or a statement for Lilibet neither a shout-out from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“There is no and has never been protocol for wishing happy birthdays to non-working members of the royal family,” the insider told the outlet.

However, last year, the royal family had wished the Sussexes’ daughter on their official Twitter accounts.

Even the late Queen Elizabeth II — who died in September 2022 at age 96 — wished her great-granddaughter in a sweet message on the royal family’s Twitter account. “[balloon emoji] Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!” the message read.

One month prior, the family did the same with Sussexes’ son, Prince Archie. “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!”

However, this year, the radio silence spoke volumes as many royal experts seem to believe it was a snub to the young royal.

In her comment piece for news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser pointed that Princess Lilibet has become the “latest casualty in what is, in every sense, a battle royale.”

However, she added that while Charles, William and Kate have “every right to be about as pissed off at the Sussexes right now” but that should not extend to Archie and Lilibet.

