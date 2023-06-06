WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan prays on a streetside in New York, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@_FaridKhan

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan — who is pursuing his academic endevours in the United States — has once again won the heart of his fans by showing his dedication to worship.



A heart-warming video of the 32-year-old praying on the sidewalk of a road in New York City surfaced on social media and garnered over 22,000 views.

In the video, Rizwan is seen offering prayer on a prayer mat with his car parked on the side.

The cricketer is dressed in a casual look wearing a black leather jacket and off-white sweatpants with sandals and a Harvard souvenir cap on his head.

The cricketer, who is currently studying the Harvard Business School's executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), had earlier received praises for presenting a copy of the Holy Quran to his teacher at the campus.

In another tweet shared by a Twitter user named Nawaz, both Rizwan and Pakistan captain Babar Azam were seen unwinding at the Times Square in New York.

Babar was also seen sporting a casual attire wearing a button down with a black cap. The two were accompanied by friends in the city.

Babar and Rizwan became the first two cricketers to join the prestigious school. They will participate in the programme from May 31 to June 3. The duo will also engage with various communities in the US after the programme till June 13.