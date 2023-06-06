 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Sports Desk

WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan prays on a streetside in New York, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@_FaridKhan
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan prays on a streetside in New York, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@_FaridKhan

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan — who is pursuing his academic endevours in the United States — has once again won the heart of his fans by showing his dedication to worship.

A heart-warming video of the 32-year-old praying on the sidewalk of a road in New York City surfaced on social media and garnered over 22,000 views.

In the video, Rizwan is seen offering prayer on a prayer mat with his car parked on the side.

The cricketer is dressed in a casual look wearing a black leather jacket and off-white sweatpants with sandals and a Harvard souvenir cap on his head.

The cricketer, who is currently studying the Harvard Business School's executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), had earlier received praises for presenting a copy of the Holy Quran to his teacher at the campus.

In another tweet shared by a Twitter user named Nawaz, both Rizwan and Pakistan captain Babar Azam were seen unwinding at the Times Square in New York.

Babar was also seen sporting a casual attire wearing a button down with a black cap. The two were accompanied by friends in the city.

Babar and Rizwan became the first two cricketers to join the prestigious school. They will participate in the programme from May 31 to June 3. The duo will also engage with various communities in the US after the programme till June 13.

More From Sports:

Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi

Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi
Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case

Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case
LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP

Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP
Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony

Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony
It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab

It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab
Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?

Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?
WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country

WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country
IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’
PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards

PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards
Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah

Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan
Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial

Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial
Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields
Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday video

Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday
Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz video

Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz
Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan
PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate
President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree

President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree
Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi

Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi