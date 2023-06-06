 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram. — ICC
Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram. — ICC

Former Pakistani star pacer Wasim Akram has offered a piece of advice to the Indian fast bowlers in light of their participation in the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Akram — known as one of the best pace bowlers of all time with a total of 414 Test wickets for Pakistan throughout a glittering 17-year career in the red ball cricket — has recommended the Indian quicks to be patient,  International Cricket Council (ICC) reported. 

India are all set to lock horns with Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to kick off from June 7-11 at The Oval, London.

India's pace attack will be based around the experienced duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, with all-rounder Shardul Thakur a likely starter and Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav also in contention should selectors opt to play an extra seamer.

"Stay patient against Australia's top order and not fall into the habit of dropping too short early in their spell," Akram was cited as advising the Indian quicks.

He said that the Rohit Sharma-led bowlers had the experience and they shouldn't get carried away with the new ball.

"We all know it swings for 10 to 15 overs, so don't give away extra runs in the first 10 to 15 overs as a fast bowler. (Early on) don’t get too excited if there is a bit of bounce as that is what the Australians want," he said.

The former paceman had his career-best Test figures of 6/67 at The Oval in 1992 during the fifth and final match against England, leading his side to a memorable win.

"This pitch normally favours teams from the sub-continent, but whenever we toured here... it was always at the end of August or the start of September," Wasim said.

However, it is June when the WTC was happening and Akram was of the view that the square is "different, fresh" as well as the ball. 

More From Sports:

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers
WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York

WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York
Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport

Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport
Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?

Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?
Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win

Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win
Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match

Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match
Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality
Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England

Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England
Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration

Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration
Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher

Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher
PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list

PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list
Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours
Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix

Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix
Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources

Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources
Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg

Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg
Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City

Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City
Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons

Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons
Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season

Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season