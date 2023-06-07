 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle branded 'Megalomania'

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Prince Harry is currently being called out for behaving like some sort of ‘grandiose prince’ with ‘too high and opinion’ of himself.

Royal commentator Allison Pearson weighed in on these accusations against Prince Harry.

She broke it all down with The Telegraph and started the converastion off by accusing Prince Harry of ‘totting around’ a grandiose opinion.

“The Duke clearly has a high opinion of himself, which, it is fair to suggest, is not widely shared,” she started off by saying.

This observation has come in response to Prince Harry referring to himself as the ‘fifth in line to the throne, born into the British Royal family on 15 September 1984, to my father King Charles III, and my mother Diana, Princess of Wales’.”

In light of this, “I don’t know about you, but I no longer think of Harry as Royal at all.”

“He gave up the right to that extraordinary privilege when he and Megalomania agreed to their interview with Oprah Winfrey going out when Prince Philip was in hospital, close to death from cancer.”

Also when “our beloved late Queen was also unwell, and the worry caused by her grandson’s public confession, basically claiming Her Majesty’s family was racist, must have been awful.”

