Prince Harry proves ‘nothing can penetrate his skull’

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Experts have just expressed their shock over the reality that not even South Park’s satire ‘penetrated Prince Harry’s skull’.

Royal commentator Allison Pearson weighed in on these accusations against Prince Harry.

According to The Telegraph she started off by referencing some of prince Harry’s own comments regarding the Royal Institution.

She claimed, “Harry admitted he no longer had a role within the institution, but said that as a member of the Royal family, and as ‘a soldier upholding important values’, he felt a responsibility to ‘expose this criminal activity in the name of public interest’.”

But “this from the man who, when he was Captain General of the Royal Marines,” and “missed a memorial service to honour victims of an IRA bomb at the Royal Marines base in Deal, Kent in 1989,” just to “attend a Disney premiere with his wife.”

“You might have hoped that South Park’s satirical take-down of the Sussexes and their ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’ would have penetrated Harry’s skull,” Ms Pearson warns “clearly not.”

“He complains that Piers Morgan subjected him and Meghan to ‘horrific personal attacks and intimidation’.” But “as far as I can recall, Morgan merely said he didn’t believe a word that came out of Meghan’s mouth,” which is a ‘sensible precaution.”

