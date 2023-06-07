Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Who's speaking the truth?

 
Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Whos speaking the truth?

Phillip Schofield has seemingly taken a dig at her former co-star Holly Willoughby in his recent interview.

The 61-year-old former ITV host, who left This Morning last month after admission of affair with a younger male colleague, admitted last week that she never responded to his final text to her.

Phillip was asked by interviewer Amol Rajan: "Did you ever tell Holly?," to which he replied: "No god no. I don't know whether Holly ever asked me, she might have done, but I would have denied it.

"Holly did not know. Nobody knew."

Holly addressed the 'hurt' over her former friend and colleague lying to her when she returned to the show. 

This contradicts the Holly's statement following the news when she broke her silence, writing on Instagram that when she had asked Phillip and he had denied the rumours to her.

She wrote at the time: "It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie."

Fans were quick to point out the contradiction in Phillip's statement to Holly's after bosses at ITV also confirmed they had investigated allegations of an affair between its lead presenter and a runner. Their conclusions said that they found the suggestion did not go more than 'rumours' after quizzing staff.

Holly returned to the show on Monday following a two-week break, saying that she felt "shaken", "troubled" and "let down" by her former friend.

She continued she had given "love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. You me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved," Holly said.

