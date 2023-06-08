West Ham lifts Europa Conference League trophy after over 40 years. theguardian.com

West Ham United, a football club from east London, achieved a remarkable victory in the Europa Conference League final, securing their first major European trophy in over 40 years.

The intense match took place at Prague's Eden Arena and provided an exhilarating finish for fans.

The game seemed destined for extra time until the 90th minute when West Ham's Jarrod Bowen made a crucial breakthrough. Lucas Paqueta supplied a perfectly timed pass, allowing Bowen to outpace the defenders and fire the ball into the net, clinching the win for his team.

Earlier in the match, West Ham had taken the lead in the 62nd minute through a penalty. After a VAR review confirmed a handball by Fiorentina's captain Cristiano Biraghi, Said Benrahma confidently converted the spot-kick, sparking jubilant celebrations among West Ham supporters.

Fiorentina, determined to stage a comeback, responded swiftly. Just five minutes after conceding the penalty, Giacomo Bonaventura displayed exceptional control to find the back of the net with an angled shot, leveling the score.

Throughout the match, both teams faced challenges. In the first half, neither side managed to create many scoring opportunities. Fiorentina dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge, while West Ham struggled after Declan Rice's early shot missed the target.

West Ham's triumph in the Europa Conference League final holds significant historical significance. It marks their first major trophy in over four decades since their FA Cup win in 1980. Additionally, it is their first European trophy since 1965.

The victory carries added sentiment as it may be the final match for West Ham's captain, Declan Rice, who is expected to leave the club during the upcoming summer transfer window. Rice joins an elite group of West Ham skippers, including Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds, to have lifted silverware in the club's 128-year history.

Securing a place in the next season's Europa League, West Ham has now qualified for European competitions for three consecutive seasons, a feat they have not accomplished before. The club's success brings immense joy to their loyal fans and signifies a remarkable achievement for the team.