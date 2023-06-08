Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations 'election interference'. AFP/File

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury investigating the January 6 insurrection.

The subpoena seeks both documents and testimony from Bannon, who previously faced contempt of Congress charges for not cooperating with the congressional January 6 committee.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been informed that he is a target of a criminal investigation by the Justice Department. The investigation focuses on Trump's retention of national security materials at his Mar-a-Lago resort and possible obstruction of justice. Trump's lawyers were notified of his target status, which raises the stakes for him.

Taylor Budowich, a former spokesperson for Trump, recently testified before a grand jury in Florida. He was questioned about a statement drafted by Trump claiming that he had returned all materials to the National Archives. The statement was not released as some of Trump's aides doubted its accuracy.

In response to the investigations, Trump strongly criticised the criminal probes into his actions. He referred to them as the "greatest and most vicious instance of election interference" in the country's history. Trump also labeled the federal and state prosecutors as "fascists."

Trump denied being informed about any indictment against him, stating that he had done nothing wrong. He made these comments on his Truth Social platform, stressing his belief that he should not be indicted. Trump's statement reflects his opposition to the ongoing investigations.

The investigations surrounding Trump and his associates have heightened tensions. An FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence uncovered classified documents, adding to the scrutiny. Budowich's testimony highlighted his commitment to answering questions honestly and his condemnation of what he viewed as the government's weaponisation.

These developments illustrate progress in examining Trump's handling of classified materials and possible obstruction of justice. Bannon's subpoena, Trump's target status, and Budowich's testimony highlight the increasing legal scrutiny faced by the former president and those close to him.

The investigations have become a focal point, with Trump vehemently opposing the probes and asserting that they are interfering with the electoral process.