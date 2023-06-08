 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations 'election interference'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations election interference. AFP/File
Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations 'election interference'. AFP/File

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury investigating the January 6 insurrection. 

The subpoena seeks both documents and testimony from Bannon, who previously faced contempt of Congress charges for not cooperating with the congressional January 6 committee.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been informed that he is a target of a criminal investigation by the Justice Department. The investigation focuses on Trump's retention of national security materials at his Mar-a-Lago resort and possible obstruction of justice. Trump's lawyers were notified of his target status, which raises the stakes for him.

Taylor Budowich, a former spokesperson for Trump, recently testified before a grand jury in Florida. He was questioned about a statement drafted by Trump claiming that he had returned all materials to the National Archives. The statement was not released as some of Trump's aides doubted its accuracy.

In response to the investigations, Trump strongly criticised the criminal probes into his actions. He referred to them as the "greatest and most vicious instance of election interference" in the country's history. Trump also labeled the federal and state prosecutors as "fascists."

Trump denied being informed about any indictment against him, stating that he had done nothing wrong. He made these comments on his Truth Social platform, stressing his belief that he should not be indicted. Trump's statement reflects his opposition to the ongoing investigations.

The investigations surrounding Trump and his associates have heightened tensions. An FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence uncovered classified documents, adding to the scrutiny. Budowich's testimony highlighted his commitment to answering questions honestly and his condemnation of what he viewed as the government's weaponisation.

These developments illustrate progress in examining Trump's handling of classified materials and possible obstruction of justice. Bannon's subpoena, Trump's target status, and Budowich's testimony highlight the increasing legal scrutiny faced by the former president and those close to him. 

The investigations have become a focal point, with Trump vehemently opposing the probes and asserting that they are interfering with the electoral process.

More From World:

Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations 'election interference'

Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations 'election interference'
Indian PM Modi to embark on maiden state visit to US this month

Indian PM Modi to embark on maiden state visit to US this month
MBS, Blinken hold ‘candid discussion’ on bilateral issues in Jeddah

MBS, Blinken hold ‘candid discussion’ on bilateral issues in Jeddah
WATCH: Mike Pence formally enters US presidential race, challenges Trump video

WATCH: Mike Pence formally enters US presidential race, challenges Trump
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery amid age-related worries

Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery amid age-related worries
Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead 5 injured

Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead 5 injured
SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market

SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market
Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands

Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands
Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa

Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa
Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida

Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida
Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster

Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race
'New era': Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years

'New era': Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years
Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison

Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison
'Fattah': Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid concerns from Israel, Western allies

'Fattah': Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid concerns from Israel, Western allies
MP slams Australian authorities for caving into Indian pressure over Sikhs voting

MP slams Australian authorities for caving into Indian pressure over Sikhs voting
Blinken's visits Saudi seeking to mend strained US-KSA ties

Blinken's visits Saudi seeking to mend strained US-KSA ties

Canada braces for worst-ever wildfire season as blazes engulf country

Canada braces for worst-ever wildfire season as blazes engulf country
Trump lawyers call on Special Counsel Jack Smith over indictment concerns

Trump lawyers call on Special Counsel Jack Smith over indictment concerns

"Australia's worst female serial killer" pardoned after 20 years
Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire

Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire