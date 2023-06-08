 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Swiatek battles Haddad Maia for spot in French Open final

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Swiatek battles Haddad Maia for spot in French Open final. Twitter/CGTNSportsScene
Two-time champion Iga Swiatek is looking to reach her third final in four years in the upcoming French Open semifinals. 

She defeated Coco Gauff, whom she faced in last year's final, and is aiming to become the first woman to successfully defend the title since Justine Henin in 2007. Swiatek has yet to drop a set in the tournament and expressed her happiness at reaching the semifinals again.

Her opponent in the semifinals is Beatriz Haddad Maia, the 14th seed and the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 1968. Haddad Maia upset Ons Jabeur, last year's Wimbledon and US Open runner-up, to secure her spot in the semis. 

Although Swiatek lost her only previous match against Haddad Maia on hard courts, she remains focused on her own game and plans to approach the match accordingly.

In the other semifinal, Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed from Belarus, puts her 12-match Grand Slam winning streak on the line. Despite controversies surrounding her country's political situation, Sabalenka clarified that she does not support the involvement of Belarus in any conflict and emphasized that she is solely a tennis player. If she wins the French Open, Sabalenka will become the new world number one.

Sabalenka's opponent in the semifinals is Karolina Muchova, an unseeded player from the Czech Republic. Muchova, currently ranked 43rd in the world, expressed her joy at her successful run in the tournament and her desire to push her limits. She previously reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2021 and is now aiming to continue her impressive performance at Roland Garros.

In the men's competition, Alexander Zverev has made a remarkable comeback to the semifinals after a difficult year. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year but has returned to the court with determination. Zverev will face Casper Ruud in the semis, and both players are looking forward to an exciting match.

