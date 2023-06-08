Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’

Prince Harry has just been urged to ‘reconsider’ his accusations and fights because, even though it was clear that he ‘wanted his day in court,’ it sounds like he should be ‘a bit more careful what he wishes for’.

Daniela Elser, royal commentator broke down Prince Harry’s antics in an analysis.

She started by pointing out how “Labelling the country where you were born as the national equivalent of Britney Spears circa 2007 is hardly a way to charm the public.”

According to News.com.au, “With Harry now holding not only the media and the Firm but also Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government with disdain, what British institution will he go after next? Coronation Street? Hobnobs? Warm beer?”

Before concluding though Ms Elser also slipped in a warning for the Duke of Sussex and said, “Harry seems to have so clearly wanted his day in court, but after this outing, it sounds like he should be a bit more careful what he wishes for. Maybe just a pony next time?”