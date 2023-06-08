 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’
Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’

Prince Harry has just been urged to ‘reconsider’ his accusations and fights because, even though it was clear that he ‘wanted his day in court,’ it sounds like he should be ‘a bit more careful what he wishes for’.

Daniela Elser, royal commentator broke down Prince Harry’s antics in an analysis.

She started by pointing out how “Labelling the country where you were born as the national equivalent of Britney Spears circa 2007 is hardly a way to charm the public.”

According to News.com.au, “With Harry now holding not only the media and the Firm but also Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government with disdain, what British institution will he go after next? Coronation Street? Hobnobs? Warm beer?”

Before concluding though Ms Elser also slipped in a warning for the Duke of Sussex and said, “Harry seems to have so clearly wanted his day in court, but after this outing, it sounds like he should be a bit more careful what he wishes for. Maybe just a pony next time?”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’

Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’
Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?
Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’

Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’
Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties
Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room

Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room
King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’

King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’
Prince Harry treating the world like a ‘bunch of criminals’

Prince Harry treating the world like a ‘bunch of criminals’
Prince Harry receives support from this family member amid court testimony

Prince Harry receives support from this family member amid court testimony
Legal expert believes Prince Harry has shot at winning phone hacking case

Legal expert believes Prince Harry has shot at winning phone hacking case

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’
Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’

Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’
Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting

Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting
Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist

Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist
Kate Middleton, Prince William want to avoid 'nannies' for kids amid work pressure video

Kate Middleton, Prince William want to avoid 'nannies' for kids amid work pressure
US government given one week to handle request for Prince Harry’s visa records

US government given one week to handle request for Prince Harry’s visa records
Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll

Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll
Elliot Page reveals how Olivia Thirlby won his heart

Elliot Page reveals how Olivia Thirlby won his heart

Prince Harry leaves for US as King Charles returns to UK?

Prince Harry leaves for US as King Charles returns to UK?
King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court

King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court
Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report

Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report