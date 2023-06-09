FPSC announces CSS 2022 result

Students appear to give an exam. — Twitter/File

The Federal Public Services Commission (FPSC) on Friday announced the result of the CSS 2022 exams.

As per the commission, the pass percentage of the exam stood at 1.85%.



As per the FPSC, 20,262 candidates appeared for the written examination out of which 393 passed and 374 made it to the viva voce stage.

A gender wise breakdown, showed that 223 male candidates and 151 female candidates reached the viva voce stage.

Candidates that were recommended for appointment were 237. Out of those were 146 were male candidates and 91 were female candidates.

The FPSC stated that the detailed marks sheets of each candidate will be displayed on FPSC’s website in due course.

It also recommended aloo candidates to contact Section Officer (T-V), Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, for further correspondence.