 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Tom Holland says he hasnt made any plans for his career and lives by never say never
Tom Holland says he hasn't made any plans for his career and lives by 'never say never'

Tom Holland, who recently played the lead role in the dramatic thriller The Crowded Room, has revealed that he didn’t plan on appearing in a TV show but the brilliant script of Akiva Goldsman’s show changed his mind on the matter.

The Spider-Man star told Yahoo Entertainment that he doesn’t have any rigid plans for his career at the moment and chooses his projects based on their scripts.

“To be perfectly honest with you, mate, I'm not actively looking for anything,” he said. “So for me, I really live by ‘Never say never.’ I'm open to everything. TV was definitely not on my radar, but my agents brought it to me. They told me about Akiva, they told me about the subject matter. They told me about the opportunity that this would bring as an actor, and it was music to my ears.”

Holland recently announced a break from work due to the mental struggle caused by playing Danny.

Talking about the character, he said, “Playing someone as volatile as Danny, someone with such extreme highs and lows, was like an amazing opportunity for me as an actor to try and stretch myself, but also to find a way to exist in the middle.”

“That's the hardest part. The extremes are easy. But finding that middle ground for me, the subtleties of that performance is what I'm really proud of. And I haven't really found a character in my career that's allowed me to do all three,” he concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’
Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond

Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond
Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions

Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits
Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome

Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome
Mexican animation shines at Annecy

Mexican animation shines at Annecy
K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns

K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns
K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback

K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback
Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film

Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film
Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression

Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression
K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism

K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism
Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Prince Harry left Britain reportedly without “seeing King Charles or William”

Prince Harry left Britain reportedly without “seeing King Charles or William”
‘Fantastic Four’ star Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter says she’s scared of him

‘Fantastic Four’ star Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter says she’s scared of him

Victoria Beckham slammed for designing “knitted underwear”

Victoria Beckham slammed for designing “knitted underwear”
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus files lawsuit over neighbour's tall tree

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus files lawsuit over neighbour's tall tree

'Outlander' star Catriona Balfe reveals her pet peeve about Sam Heughan

'Outlander' star Catriona Balfe reveals her pet peeve about Sam Heughan
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena likely to dominate Spotify in summer 2023

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena likely to dominate Spotify in summer 2023
Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' hits Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Top 10

Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' hits Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Top 10