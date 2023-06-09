Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland says he hasn't made any plans for his career and lives by 'never say never'

Tom Holland, who recently played the lead role in the dramatic thriller The Crowded Room, has revealed that he didn’t plan on appearing in a TV show but the brilliant script of Akiva Goldsman’s show changed his mind on the matter.

The Spider-Man star told Yahoo Entertainment that he doesn’t have any rigid plans for his career at the moment and chooses his projects based on their scripts.

“To be perfectly honest with you, mate, I'm not actively looking for anything,” he said. “So for me, I really live by ‘Never say never.’ I'm open to everything. TV was definitely not on my radar, but my agents brought it to me. They told me about Akiva, they told me about the subject matter. They told me about the opportunity that this would bring as an actor, and it was music to my ears.”

Holland recently announced a break from work due to the mental struggle caused by playing Danny.

Talking about the character, he said, “Playing someone as volatile as Danny, someone with such extreme highs and lows, was like an amazing opportunity for me as an actor to try and stretch myself, but also to find a way to exist in the middle.”

“That's the hardest part. The extremes are easy. But finding that middle ground for me, the subtleties of that performance is what I'm really proud of. And I haven't really found a character in my career that's allowed me to do all three,” he concluded.