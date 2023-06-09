 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Lead actor Anthony Ramos says he was strictly against using a stunt double for his action sequences
Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, who star as the leads in the recently released Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, open up about doing grueling action sequences themselves.

Anthony Ramos, who portrays Noah in the film, revealed that he filmed the action sequences solo, as he was adamantly against using a stunt double.

“We shot that scene for days! I was getting thrown 30 feet in the air, then I’d land and get thrown again. They had to add extra shooting days because I wanted to do it all myself and not use a double. It was hard, but the truth is, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Dominique Fishback, who plays the anthropologist Elena Wallace in the upcoming Transformers film, shares Anthony Ramos' sentiment about performing stunts.

Fishback expressed her enthusiasm at having the chance to execute some of her own stunts, which she found to be an enjoyable experience.

Fishback said, “Like Anthony, I got to do some really cool stunts of my own, like hanging from a bridge by one arm!” 

“The harnesses you have to wear for the stunts are very uncomfortable, but I’ve always been an athletic person, so I tried to do as much of the action as I could. The whole experience was fun, but a lot of work too.”

In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Optimus Prime and the Autobots will join forces with the Maximals, a mighty group of Transformers, to protect Earth from a novel threat capable of annihilating the entire planet.

