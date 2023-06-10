 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh succumbs to heart attack at 52

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Mike Batayeh was asleep at the time
Mike Batayeh was asleep at the time

Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh was no more as he died on June 1 at the age of 52.

According to PEOPLE, the actor's representative revealed that he suffered a heart attack while asleep.

Meanwhile, Diana, the sister of the American Dreamz star, told TMZ that he had never experienced cardiac-related issues.

"He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," Batayeh's family said.

The Detroit native obituary reads as someone who was "always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges."

Batayeh was part of three episodes in Breaking Bad as his Dennis Markowski character was the caretaker of Gustavo's laundromat in the AMC show.

The actor's other credits include a voice acting role in X-Men: Days of Future Past and appearances in several sitcoms, Prank of America, Battle Creek, Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, CSI: Miami and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding

Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding
Shakira is having 'fun and flirty' time with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Shakira is having 'fun and flirty' time with new beau Lewis Hamilton
Hayden Christensen shares Darth Vader daughter concerns

Hayden Christensen shares Darth Vader daughter concerns
'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie

'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie
Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'
Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk
Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift

Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts
Eva Longoria turns director for film based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator

Eva Longoria turns director for film based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator
Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’
Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38

Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38
Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond

Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond
Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions

Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits
Pink, daughter Willow wow fans with heartwarming duet at tour

Pink, daughter Willow wow fans with heartwarming duet at tour
Swiss authorities urged to ban Till Lindemann's concerts

Swiss authorities urged to ban Till Lindemann's concerts