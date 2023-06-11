Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City expressing joy holding the trophy after the club won Champions League final. Twitter

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, expressed his belief that winning the Champions League was destined for his team.

After securing the Treble by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final, Guardiola described the victory as being "written in the stars." He admitted that winning this prestigious title is incredibly challenging, and he feels tired yet satisfied with the accomplishment. Guardiola has achieved this feat before with Barcelona, but the Manchester City's triumph holds a special place in his heart, according to him.

Guardiola acknowledged that the road to success was not easy. He underlined the importance of patience and luck, as his players had to withstand pressure and missed opportunities from Inter Milan in the second half. The winning goal came from midfielder Rodri in the 68th minute, sealing their maiden Champions League triumph.

Guardiola appreciated the resilience and determination of his team, stating that they competed like animals, giving their all in the final.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Manchester City. They had come close to winning the Champions League in previous years but fell short. Guardiola praised the efforts of his players and expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the journey. He highlighted the strong defense and counter-attacking abilities of the team they faced in the final.

With this triumph, Manchester City achieved the Treble, adding the Champions League trophy to their Premier League and FA Cup successes this season. Guardiola acknowledged the immense difficulty in achieving such a feat and commended the progress the team has made since the World Cup. He plans to celebrate the victory with his family and friends, with a parade scheduled in Manchester.

This win solidifies Manchester City's place in history as just the second English men's team to achieve the Treble, following in the footsteps of their city rivals, Manchester United, who accomplished it in 1999. Guardiola expressed his joy and described the moment as a dream come true, while acknowledging the emotional and nerve-wracking nature of the final.

He concluded by recognising the uniqueness of this achievement and the significance it holds for the club.