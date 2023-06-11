 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite at ‘Flamin' Hot’ premiere

Eva Longoria ran into her Desperate Housewives co-star Jesse Metcalfe at the premiere of Flamin Hot
At the premiere of her directorial debut, Flamin' Hot, on Friday evening, Eva Longoria unexpectedly bumped into her former Desperate Housewives co-star Jesse Metcalfe.

Longoria spotted Metcalfe and called him over to join her on the red carpet, where they briefly reconnected and embraced before taking a few pictures together.

Longoria and Metcalfe played on-screen love interests on the popular ABC show, and their reunion at the premiere sparked nostalgia among fans.

After their brief catch-up, Longoria continued with her interview for the event, telling PEOPLE that she “had to grab Jessie" as she hadn’t met him “in a million years.”

Longoria also revealed that directing and producing were her first picks for her career.

“I think people think I'm an actor-turned-director, but I'm really a director-producer-turned-actor,” she explained. “I've always loved being behind the camera, I've always been interested in the business side and so directing always felt very natural to me.”

The star was asked whether she intends to transition to full-time director in the near future, to which she provided clarification, saying, "I love acting, so I'll always do that."

Longoria also said that Flamin’ Hot has raised her standards for future projects she chooses to take on as a director.

“I've been sent every script under the sun to direct next,” the star revealed. “I don't think I can say ‘yes’ to anything until I feel the way I felt about this movie.”

However, the director acknowledges that she will continue to tell Latino stories, “It's my community, it's what I know best, it's my superpower," 

