Karachi at risk of 'urban flooding', warns climate change minister

A police vehicle patrols a beach before the due onset of Biparjoy in Karachi on June 12, 2023. — AFP

Provincial authorities on high alert, emergency declared.

Evacuation recommended till situation gets settled.

Precautionary measure to ensure everyone's safety.

KARACHI: As Pakistan's coastal regions brace for cyclone Biparjoy, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Tuesday announced that Karcahi "will likely" face urban flooding given the scale and intensity of the winds.

Taking to Twitter, the senator wrote: "#BiparjoyCyclone is real. Without panicking, people need to take @pdmasindhpk and @PDMABalochistan advisories seriously for the coastal areas.

"So far it has reduced intensity only for [the] Balochistan side am told but it is highly unpredictable so please do NOT take it casually.

"It is varying in intensity but caution is crucial, esp near the Sindh coast. Karachi will likely face urban flooding given the scale & intensity of winds. Precautionary evacuations in Seaview areas have begun. We will keep you updated."

Moreover, due to rising sea levels along the port city's shoreline, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) residents were told to evacuate to safer places.

Evacuation notice

In an important announcement on its social media, the DHA issued an evacuation notice for its residents urging them to move toward safer places.

“In light of the impending cyclone and the safety and well-being of our community members being our top priority, we would like to inform you that a voluntary evacuation is recommended for DHA residents from 13th June 2023 till the situation gets settled,” it said.

The notice added that this precautionary measure ensures everyone's safety until the cyclone situation is resolved.

Rain expected later today

The weather in the port city is likely to remain humid and hot, with dusty winds expected to blow in the city, the meteorological department said, adding that there are also chances of rain with thunder in the afternoon or the evening.

The weather forecast department also shared: "The mercury reached 32°C in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be 37°C-39°C."

While the minimum temperature recorded in the city is 30.5°C, the percentage of humidity in the air is 58%.