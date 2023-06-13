 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Tumse Milke song is written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik
Song Tumse Milke from Mein Hoon Na had a few things which were objectified by lyricist Javed Akhtar while the song was in the making.

Tumse Milke is one of chartbuster songs of the film released in 2004 featuring Amrita Rao, Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Zayed Khan.

The melodious voice of Sonu Nigam in the song pulled hearts strings. The melody and vocals have kept the song alive in people’s hearts even today.

Recently, in one of the podcasts with ANI, music composer Anu Malik shared what went behind the making of the song. He unveiled that Javed objected the inclusion of English in Qawwali.

He had an objection on including words like 'check that' or 'like that' in the song.

“Ye words koi qawwali mein hote hain?' Javed Saab said and walked out”, told Anu.

Director Farah Khan managed to convince him to come back to the recording session. Anu recalled that “Farah told Javed Saab, ‘No, Anu is right. I want a ‘funky qawwali.” 

She clearly told him that the lyricist and the music composer are working according to her briefing as she did not want a conventional qawwali rather she wanted it to be funky.

Song Tumse Milke is beautifully written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik, reports Hindustan Times.

