 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Former US President Donald Trump. Twitter
Former US President Donald Trump. Twitter

Famed television host Tucker Carlson, expressing his views on the indictment of former US President Donald Trump, said that his indictment was a result of his bold challenges to the U.S. military industry and his questioning of America's involvement in international conflicts.

In a recent episode of his Twitter show on Tuesday, Carlson, who was fired by Fox News and is now broadcasting on Twitter, argued that Trump's indictment was a result of his foreign policy positions and his opposition to wars in the Middle East. He highlighted Trump's statement during the 2016 Republican primary debate, where he criticised the US invasion of Iraq and accused former President George W. Bush of lying about Iraq's possession of weapons of mass destruction.

“What matters, then and now, is foreign policy: the invasions and occupations and proxy wars — the decisions that determine which global populations will thrive and which will die. The policies that come with trillion-dollar price tags — the ones that, over time, have made the counties around D.C. the richest suburbs in the world,” Carlson said.

“In Washington, that’s what actually matters, and it’s obvious when you look carefully. When there’s a debate about anything else — for example, the debt ceiling — both sides take their assigned positions and they start yelling. But when Congress decides to start a war, no matter how foolish or counterproductive or obviously disconnected from America’s core interests that war may be — when that happens, the leaders of both parties automatically jump behind it like circus clowns,” he added.

According to Carlson, Trump's presidency faced opposition from the "permanent Washington" establishment, with many individuals determined to thwart his agenda. He censured Trump's appointees for undermining his administration and accused the Biden administration of politically targeting Trump. Carlson claimed that the prosecution of Trump was not only political but also ideological, asserting that those with Trump's views are not allowed to hold power in the country.

“The prosecution of Donald Trump is transparently political. He’s literally Joe Biden’s main political opponent — he’s polling at over 60% among Republican voters right now. So, Joe Biden is doing what no president has ever dared to do: He’s using law enforcement power to lock up his chief rival. That’s happening right now. Anyone who denies it’s happening is lying to you. But actually, it’s worse than that. Trump’s prosecution isn’t just political. It’s ideological. Nobody with Trump’s views is allowed to have power in this country,” Carlson said.

Furthermore, Carlson slammed Republican politicians for failing to stand with Trump and highlighted what he perceived as their misplaced priorities. He pointed out the example of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who signed a bill prohibiting discrimination based on hairstyles historically associated with race, while seemingly ignoring what Carlson viewed as the destruction of the American justice system in Trump's case.

“Whatever else you say about him, Trump is the one guy with an actual shot of being president who dissents from Washington’s longstanding pointless war agenda. And for that, that one fact, they are trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him. And that should upset you more than anything that’s happened in American politics in your lifetime,” Carlson said.

“Yes, Donald Trump is a flawed man. But his sins are minor compared those of his persecutors. In this life, we don’t get to choose our martyrs. We can only choose our principles, and America’s are at stake,” he said.

It should be noted that Fox News allegedly sent Carlson a cease-and-desist letter to prevent him from posting episodes of his Twitter show, and his legal team has defended his First Amendment rights. The indictment against Trump involves allegations of mishandling classified documents and obstructing the government's efforts to retrieve them.

As of now, Trump has pleaded not guilty and criticised the indictment as a "witch hunt" on his social media platform, Truth Social.

More From World:

Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump's hearing delayed after disagreement over witness communication

Trump's hearing delayed after disagreement over witness communication

Fatal attack shakes Nottingham: Three dead, suspect arrested

Fatal attack shakes Nottingham: Three dead, suspect arrested
Nine injured in shooting after Denver Nuggets' NBA finals victory

Nine injured in shooting after Denver Nuggets' NBA finals victory
Woman declared dead found breathing in coffin, startles mourners

Woman declared dead found breathing in coffin, startles mourners
15% of US children received mental health treatment in 2021, study reveals

15% of US children received mental health treatment in 2021, study reveals
Trump pleads not guilty to federal criminal charges

Trump pleads not guilty to federal criminal charges
Ex-official charged with stealing Samsung docs to build factory in China

Ex-official charged with stealing Samsung docs to build factory in China
Denver shooting at fans celebrating Nuggets' NBA victory leaves 9 injured

Denver shooting at fans celebrating Nuggets' NBA victory leaves 9 injured
Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist

Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist
Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy

Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy
Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people

Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people
Berlusconi leaves Italy locked in grief, looking at political void

Berlusconi leaves Italy locked in grief, looking at political void
Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap

Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap
Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show

Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show
NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency
Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit

Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit
Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive

Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive
Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events

Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events