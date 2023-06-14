 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Pritam's 52nd birthday: A tribute to the living legend

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Pritam composed many songs namely; Tu Hi Haqeeqat, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Kabira, Gerua
Indian music composer and singer Pritam Chakraborty has turned 52-year-old today, June 14. 

Pritam is widely-known for his ability to compose classical music into western style. The kind of music he produces, pull heart strings of people from all generations. 

Some of his most famous and loved songs are Tu Hi Haqeeqat, Deva Deva, Allah Maaf Kare, Naina, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Bulleya, Hawayein and many more.

But out of all the songs, some of them have left a deep mark over the listener's heart and soul. 

In Dino:

Pritam composed song In dino for film Life In a... Metro in 2007. The melodious song was sung by Soham Chakraborty. 

Mere Dholna:

In 2007, the Bulleya composer showcased his fabulous talent by making song Mere Dholna for movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Indian playback singer Shreya Goshal's soulful voice added more beauty to the composition of the song. 

Kabira:

Kabira, sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina, was also one of Pritam's composition. The song was a perfect heartbreak melody. It featured in film Ye Jawani Hai Deewani 2013, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. 

Gerua:

Rohit Shetty's 2015 film Dilwale had a song named Gerua sung by the popular Arijit Singh, was also made by Pritam. The song has been picturized on the most adorable on-screen couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. 

Kesariya:

Kesariya released in 2022 featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh. Pritam's yet another masterpiece was a part of Ayan Mukerji's blockbuster film, Brahmastra. 

